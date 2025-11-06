Infosys conçoit un agent d'IA pour optimiser les opérations dans le secteur de l'énergie

Grâce aux plateformes Infosys Topaz, Infosys Cobalt et aux technologies d'IA et de cloud de Microsoft, cette solution permet d'automatiser la génération de rapports, d'améliorer l'efficacité opérationnelle et de renforcer la prise de décision en s'appuyant sur des recommandations concrètes.

BENGALURU, Inde, 6 novembre 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), leader mondial des services et du conseil numériques de nouvelle génération, a développé un agent d'intelligence artificielle pour transformer numériquement les opérations dans le secteur de l'énergie. Cette solution de productivité s'appuie sur Infosys Topaz, une offre « AI-first » intégrant les technologies d'IA générative, sur Infosys Cobalt, une suite de services, solutions et plateformes destinées à accélérer la transition vers le cloud des entreprises, ainsi que sur Microsoft Copilot Studio, les modèles Azure OpenAI intégrés à Foundry Models et ChatGPT4o

Elle améliore les opérations en exploitant l'IA conversationnelle pour convertir les données en temps réel en informations exploitables, fournissant des données clés, automatisant la production de rapports et renforçant la sécurité, la fiabilité, l'efficacité et la prise de décision.

L'assistant d'IA analyse intelligemment différents types de rapports, notamment les diagraphies de puits de forage, images, graphiques et tableaux afin de rationaliser les opérations.

Il fournit en outre des analyses prédictives et des alertes permettant d'anticiper les difficultés opérationnelles en temps réel. Les utilisateurs peuvent ainsi mieux planifier leurs activités, réduire les retards et les erreurs, et accéder instantanément aux informations nécessaires. Ce dispositif contribue à renforcer la sécurité et la fiabilité, à améliorer la qualité des puits, à optimiser la performance opérationnelle et à diminuer les temps non productifs (NPT).

Stephen Boyle, VP Partner Development, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft, explique, :« Chez Microsoft, nous sommes convaincus que la force du partenariat est essentielle pour libérer tout le potentiel de l'intelligence artificielle au service de la transformation des industries. Notre collaboration avec Infosys associe une expertise sectorielle approfondie à des technologies avancées d'IA et de cloud, permettant aux organisations de créer une véritable valeur tangible en renforçant la sécurité, la fiabilité et l'excellence opérationnelle.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, et Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, ajoute, « Le secteur de l'énergie est confronté à des défis constants pour gérer la complexité et le volume considérable des données opérationnelles tout en prenant, en temps réel, des décisions garantissant sécurité, efficacité et performance optimale.

Notre solution d'agent d'IA, s'appuyant sur les capacités d'IA et de cloud de Microsoft, ainsi que sur Infosys Topaz et Infosys Cobalt, répond directement à ces enjeux en transformant les données brutes en informations exploitables grâce à une IA conversationnelle intuitive.

Nous considérons cette avancée comme une étape clé vers un futur "AI-first", où l'automatisation intelligente et l'analyse prédictive redéfinissent la productivité et l'excellence opérationnelle. »

