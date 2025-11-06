Infosys entwickelt KI-Agenten, um Abläufe im Energiesektor zu optimieren

Einsatz von Infosys Topaz, Infosys Cobalt und den KI- und Cloud-Fähigkeiten von Microsoft zielt darauf ab, Berichte zu automatisieren, die betriebliche Effizienz zu steigern und die Entscheidungsfindung durch umsetzbare Empfehlungen zu verbessern

Bengaluru, Indien, 6. November 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys(NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung der nächsten Generation, hat einen KI-Agenten entwickelt, der die Abläufe im Energiesektor digital transformieren soll. Diese Produktivitätslösung nutzt Infosys Topaz, ein AI-first-Angebot mit generativen AI-Technologien, Infosys Cobalt, eine Reihe von Dienstleistungen, Lösungen und Plattformen für Unternehmen für eine beschleunigte Cloud-Einführung, sowie Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models und ChatGPT4o. Sie verbessert die Betriebsabläufe, indem sie mithilfe dialogorientierter KI Echtzeitdaten in umsetzbare Erkenntnisse umwandelt, wichtige Informationen bereitstellt und Berichte automatisiert. Damit verbessert die Lösung die Sicherheit, Zuverlässigkeit, Effizienz und Entscheidungsfindung.

Der KI-Assistent verarbeitet eine Vielzahl von Berichten auf intelligente Weise, darunter Bohrlochprotokolle, Bilder, Diagramme und Tabellen, um die Abläufe zu optimieren. Darüber hinaus liefert er vorausschauende Erkenntnisse und Frühwarnungen, um operative Herausforderungen in Echtzeit zu antizipieren. Damit sind Anwender in der Lage, ihre Arbeit besser zu planen, Verzögerungen und Fehler zu minimieren und sofort auf Informationen zugreifen zu können. Dies führt letztendlich zu einer verbesserten Sicherheit und Zuverlässigkeit, einer höheren Bohrlochqualität, einer optimierten Betriebsleistung und einer Reduzierung der unproduktiven Zeit (NPT).

Stephen Boyle, VP Partner Development, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft: „Bei Microsoft sind wir der Meinung, dass die Partnerschaft entscheidend ist, um das Potenzial der KI für die Transformation der Industrie auszuschöpfen. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Infosys verbindet fundiertes Fachwissen mit fortschrittlichen KI- und Cloud-Technologien und hilft Unternehmen dabei, messbare Geschäftswerte zu erzielen, indem sie Sicherheit, Zuverlässigkeit und operative Exzellenz verbessern."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, erklärt: „Der Energiesektor muss kontinuierlich riesige Mengen an Betriebsdaten bewältigen und gleichzeitig Echtzeitentscheidungen treffen, die Sicherheit, Effizienz und Spitzenleistung gewährleisten. Unsere KI-Agent-Lösung, die auf den KI- und Cloud-Fähigkeiten von Microsoft, Infosys Topaz und Infosys Cobalt basiert, geht diese Herausforderungen direkt an. Sie wandelt Rohdaten durch intuitive dialogorientierte KI in umsetzbare Erkenntnisse um. Wir sehen dies als einen entscheidenden Schritt in Richtung einer KI-orientierten Zukunft, in der intelligente Automatisierung und prädiktive Analysen Produktivität und operative Exzellenz neu definieren."

