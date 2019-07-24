Infosys Drives Modern Application Strategy for Enterprises With API Speed Layer

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new API Speed Layer solution for customers in collaboration with MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform. This solution offers enterprises feature-rich, modern applications that leverage the benefits of APIs, combining the capabilities of the Infosys Microservices Acceleration Platform with MongoDB's global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas.

The API Speed Layer solution makes it easy for customers to set up legacy software applications in a microservices architecture. It helps enterprises run complex landscapes with a mix of on-premise legacy and modernized systems, multi-cloud environments and SaaS solutions. This offering establishes an architectural layer that can efficiently ingest and organize data from diverse sources on a cloud-native platform, and serve it up in digital-ready API form factor.

The API Speed Layer is also supported by MongoDB's serverless platform, Stitch, which facilitates the rapid development of microservices, mobile and web applications making it easy for a customer using the API Speed Layer to quickly build a microservice by eliminating the time-intensive, boilerplate backend coding.

"The API ecosystem is a key building block for the platform economy. Every enterprise on the digital transformation journey is composing its digital platform, and APIs and Microservices are significantly accelerating the data connectivity between core systems of record and customer engagement channels by eliminating a costly and lengthy core migration effort," said Jimit Arora, Partner, IT Services Research at Everest Group, a consulting and research company. "Consequently, enterprises can realize the benefits of digital transformation faster – superior experiences, technology simplification, and enterprise agility."

"Infosys has a proven track record of identifying the key business challenges facing its customers and addressing them with disruptive technologies," said Alan Chhabra, SVP of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. "The API Speed Layer is just the latest solution to come out of our strategic partnership. This solution will have a huge impact on enterprises by complementing our Atlas-Stitch offering. It will benefit companies looking to accelerate their digital business while future proofing their technology architecture to take advantage of the next big waves of innovation."

"API Economy is one of the focus areas of Infosys' Agile Digital strategy and our partnership with MongoDB will provide a strong value proposition of strategic offerings such as the API led speed layer in this space," said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys. "We continue to look at accelerating API-led digital transformation for clients to digitize the core, optimize business processes and deliver superior customer engagements."

