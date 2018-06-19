Infosys Expands Footprint in France by Establishing State-of-the-Art Digital Center of Excellence in Marseille

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that it has strengthened its footprint in France by establishing a Digital Center of Excellence in Marseille. The move is part of Infosys' efforts to bring its digital offerings to companies in France as they navigate the next stage in their business journey. In addition, the center will also deliver on a strategic seven-year partnership with CMA CGM Group, the world leading container shipping organisation. This partnership was announced in September 2017 to simplify and transform the group's IT applications and improve customer service experience.

The Infosys Digital Center of Excellence in Marseille will be part of a global network of centers servicing client's digital requirements. With an initial capacity of 60 employees, the center aims to attract and train talent in new digital technologies to meet increasing demand from clients. The focus of the new facility will be to provide existing and new clients a range of offerings in the areas of Design and User Experience, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data and Analytics, while expanding Infosys' footprint in the shipping and logistics industry.

With the aim to showcase Infosys' global digital capabilities, the Digital Center of Excellence in Marseille will also house a number of technology-driven showcases such as the Digital Farm, Future of Learning and Retail and Warehouse experiences, that are aimed at providing clients a view into the possibilities that Infosys can enable.

The center will also play a key role in Infosys' engagement with CMA CGM, as proximity and access to a large skillset will help accelerate the company's efforts to provide CMA CGM's customers state-of-the-art digital technologies. Infosys is already helping CMA CGM improve its execution processes and performance, using Infosys NIA the company's artificial intelligence platform and its scalable automation tool, AssistEdge.

At the opening ceremony held on Tuesday, June 19, Infosys also received the 'Invest in Provence Award' from Provence Promotion, Economic Development Agency, in collaboration with Marseille Provence Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Conseil Général, which recognises Infosys' contribution to the local community. The Award was established to promote investment in the region through growth and economic diversity.

Jean Luc Chauvin, President, Provence Promotion and President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marseille Provence, said, "I applaud Infosys and CMA CGM for the commitment they have made to the Aix-Marseille ecosystem with the support of Provence Promotion. Our region will offer the resources and skills to help Infosys successfully develop its Digital Excellence Center, catering to the logistics and maritime sectors."

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "The opening of our new center in Marseille will provide customers and prospects in the region access to next-generation digital technologies, skills and talent that will help them reshape what's next. This is in line with our strategy focused on scaling agile digital business, energising the core via AI and automation, reskilling employees and localising within the markets in which we operate."

To meet its objective of hiring in the region, Infosys will partner with several esteemed universities in the region, including Aix-Marseille University. In addition, as part of this effort the company will extend its flagship global internship program Infosys Instep to these universities.

