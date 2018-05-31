Infosys Extends Alliance With Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg )



The Microsoft Cloud Business Unit at Infosys will consist of a central pool of trained consultants, architects and specialist sales team that will be aligned to four core solution areas - Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Application Development & Infrastructure and Data & Analytics. The new unit is chartered to develop and deliver integrated experiences, solutions and services spanning Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, Windows 10 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Infosys currently provides a broad set of industry solutions leveraging Dynamics 365 and other Microsoft Cloud services for customers across sectors, including Financial Services, Retail and CPG, Communications, Oil and Gas, and Life Sciences. Further, Infosys delivers a spectrum of technology solutions to help customers migrate to the Microsoft Cloud, derive deep insights from existing hybrid environments and harness intelligence for automation. Building on the current collaboration, Infosys and Microsoft have concluded a strategic Cloud Solution Provider Agreement (CSP) that enables Infosys to directly manage the entire lifecycle for its enterprise customers including billing and support, and deliver integrated end-to-end solutions as a managed service on Microsoft Cloud.

As part of this enhanced alliance, Infosys will also establish a global Microsoft Cloud Innovation Center in the US, which will act as a forum to help enterprise clients utilize the power of Microsoft Cloud. The Center will enable incubation, co-innovation and proliferation of solutions leveraging Microsoft Cloud services.

Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "Our clients, large global corporations are continuing to scale their digital agendas to transform their business and operating models. This presents a unique opportunity for Infosys to partner with our clients and help them navigate this disruption. Our newly formed Microsoft Cloud Business Unit will help to synergize best-in-class capabilities; and our investments across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 will support in orchestrating differentiated solutions in the age of digital, thereby empowering our clients to energize their core and amplifying a superior experience across stakeholders."

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President of Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft Corp., said, "Globally, customers are moving quickly to digitally transform their organizations and are increasingly turning to the Microsoft Cloud to realize their digital ambitions. By launching its Microsoft Cloud Business Unit, Infosys can better respond to customers' digital needs through a cohesive approach that integrates Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365."

Infosys is an Azure partner with 1400+ certified consultants and dedicated Microsoft Learning & Certification Centers across five locations. Over the past six months, Infosys and Microsoft teams have worked closely to organize multiple events and hackathons aimed at developing new solution ideas; and providing a wide cross-section of Infosys employees with hands-on experience in deploying Microsoft Cloud solutions and services.

