Infosys Named a 'Leader' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide IT Service Management Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

BENGALURU, India, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: 'Worldwide IT Service Management (ITSM) Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment' (doc #US44806818, February 2019). The IDC MarketScape recognized Infosys for its unique ITSM offerings which include end-to-end services focusing on enhancing Customer Delight and Service Experience by building on-the-go next-generation solutions with new technologies like AI and automation.

Infosys has made significant investment in vertical specific ITSM offerings, specifically in pharma, insurance and retail sectors. It's service management offerings run across the entire service life cycle from advisory to implementation & support to managed services thereby offering the full lifecycle of ITSM services complemented with a rich portfolio of prebuilt offerings. The report calls out the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café as a unique offering that accelerates ServiceNow implementations to simplify and rationalize the environment.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated eight ITSM providers for this report. It highlights Infosys' focus on expanding ITSM offerings for the enterprise to newer areas and technologies to transform their user experience by focusing on the below business priorities:

Infosys has a unique offering in its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café ITSM solution, which is a prebuilt solution that includes over 50+ prepackaged ServiceNow point solutions and apps for organizations that want to get up and running as quickly as possible

Infosys' ITSM offerings focus on new technologies like machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual assistants

To meet this demand, Infosys offers ITSM solutions that run across the entire service life cycle, from advisory to implementation to managed services and support. That also puts a strong emphasis on expanding ITSM offering outside the IT department and into new greenfield enterprise departments like HR, project portfolio, and finance

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE Infosys