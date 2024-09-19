Infosys and Posti Extend Strategic Collaboration

To help Posti enhance customer experience and operational efficiency with an AI-first strategy leveraging Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Posti enhance customer experience and operational efficiency while continuing to innovate, scale, and grow its IT operations.

Infosys will adopt an AI-driven approach powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to empower Posti with operational efficiencies and service quality. Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will leverage its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen Application Management Services for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey to help drive business productivity.

In the last five years through the collaboration, Infosys has helped Posti improve the resilience of IT systems, reduce outages and disruptions, and improve Posti's ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Infosys has helped Posti modernize the front-end consumer-facing applications and replace legacy systems and processes.

Petteri Naulapää, CIO & SVP, ICT and Digitalization, Posti Group, said, "We are pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for another seven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloud capabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient and customer centric organization. The collaboration with Infosys will accelerate our digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services, optimize our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery and logistics provider."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "Building on our growing presence in the Nordics and proven expertise in AI-powered transformation, Infosys is thrilled to announce the renewal of our strategic collaboration with Posti. This extension demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering next-generation services and solutions specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by our clients in the Nordics. By leveraging cutting-edge Gen AI alongside our comprehensive digital suite, we aim to propel Posti's competitiveness even further within Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. This next phase of our work will empower Posti to not only become a leader in the logistics and e-commerce sector, but a true digital frontrunner in the Nordics."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg