Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY

WONGDOODY, an award-winning creative agency with studios in Seattle and Los Angeles, brings to Infosys globally recognized creative talent and deep marketing and brand engagement expertise. The agency is known for its fully-integrated campaigns, omni-channel programs, expertise in connecting digital experiences to physical in-store experiences, and capabilities to create multi-platform content that marries data and analytics with creative expertise to drive compelling, sharable content. With services that include strategy, research and insights, brand and marketing positioning, creative design, advertising and production, WONGDOODY elevates global brands across industries from telecommunications and consumer electronics, to healthcare and consumer packaged goods.

"We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them on their digital transformation journeys, by developing a digital experience services ecosystem with services ranging from strategy, design and user experience, to creative and digital marketing across the customer experience value chain. WONGDOODY'S expertise in driving innovative creative solutions is already yielding significant results in our initial collaborations with clients, and this acquisition will further enhance Infosys' capabilities in this space," said Ravi Kumar S, President & Deputy COO, Infosys.

WONGDOODY Founder and Chairman, Tracy Wong, added, "Joining forces with Infosys gives us the power to implement our creativity in ways that weren't possible before. Brand experiences, powered and backed by Infosys' digital and technological might, can change the trajectory of our clients' businesses and revolutionize how customers experience their brands. It's a great honor for us to complete a true end-to-end Infosys engagement offering."

"WONGDOODY is a stellar addition to the Infosys Digital family. Their creative excellence and reputation of driving engaging digital customer experiences that operate at the intersection of advertising, retail, technology, and design precedes them. I'm personally excited to work closely with the WONGDOODY team to strengthen our customer experience capabilities and bring new thinking, talent and innovation to our global clients," said Scott Sorokin, Global Head of Infosys Digital.

Ben Wiener, WONGDOODY CEO, said, "As our clients grapple with the implications of digital disruption for their brands and customers, joining Infosys gives us instant scale and expertise to leverage data and user experience insights to build brand platforms for the future. This is a unique marriage of digital strategy, creative and technology talents to build the agency model that modern CMOs are demanding."

The acquisition represents Infosys' further commitment to the expansion of a worldwide, connected network of Digital Studios. With Infosys Digital Studios spanning the globe - from Bengaluru and Pune to New York, London, and Melbourne - the addition of WONGDOODY strengthens Infosys' ability to fulfill the needs of global clients for comprehensive digital transformation solutions required to meet customer demand for next-generation, enhanced customer experiences.

Focused on accelerating its digital experience strategy, Infosys had earlier announced the acquisition of Brilliant Basics, a London-based digital design and customer experience innovator that is creating significant value to clients across Europe and Middle East.

The acquisition of WONGDOODY is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

GP Bullhound acted as the exclusive financial advisor to WONGDOODY on this transaction.

About WONGDOODY

WONGDOODY is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Seattle and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 1993, the agency has won hundreds of global awards for creativity and marketing effectiveness, while building a culture that consistently makes WONGDOODY one of the 'best places to work' according to Ad Age, the Puget Sound Business Journal, and the Los Angeles Business Journal. http://www.WONGDOODY.com.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of over 200,000 innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

