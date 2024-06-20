Infosys to Ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange

Recognized for 25 years of listing in the U.S.

BENGALURU, India , June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been invited to ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) tomorrow, June 21, 2024. This honor commemorates Infosys' 25 years of being listed in the US. To mark this milestone, Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer along with Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, and other key leaders from Infosys, will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are delighted to be invited to ring The Opening Bell® at the NYSE and to celebrate 25 years of listing in the U.S. For over 4 decades we have partnered with American businesses as they digitally transform to navigate their next. Today, we are enabling new pathways to move them forward – with expanded growth opportunities and enhanced productivity – into an AI-first future," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys.

"We have delivered 25 years of strong performance since our US listing in 1999 with 22% revenue CAGR and 15% market cap CAGR. Today, we are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our work in the United States and would like to thank all clients, employees, investors, and other stakeholders who have contributed to company's success over the years," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.

Infosys continues to be guided by its purpose to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. The Company was recently recognized as a Top 100 brand globally by Kantar BrandZ, and the fastest growing IT services brand over a 5-year period, by Brand Finance. Infosys continues to be carbon neutral for the fifth year now. Guided by its ESG Vision 2030, Infosys has been playing an active role in seeking to make the world more sustainable, inclusive, and equitably prosperous.

Infosys was also recognized as the only Indian firm in the top 100 of TIME Magazine's list of World's Best Companies of 2023. Earlier this year, the company received The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Infosys received this recognition for the fourth consecutive year.

The Opening Bell® ceremony will be broadcasted via livestream starting 9:26 AM EDT / 6:56 PM IST on NYSE.com and New York Stock Exchange - YouTube, on June 21, 2024. A link of the same will also be available on Infosys' Investor Relations webpage.

