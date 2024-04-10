Infosys Topaz and Intel Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Growth and Efficiency with Generative AI

Expanded collaboration will help democratize AI by bringing open standards in AI hardware and software stack across edge, core, and cloud computing

BENGALURU, India, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Intel, a global leader in computing innovation, today announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration to assist global enterprises in accelerating their AI journeys. The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions offered as a part of this collaboration will aim to help businesses become cost effective and performance driven while being responsible by design.

Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that help enterprises accelerate business value using generative AI technologies, will adopt Intel-based solutions, including Intel® Xeon® processors, Intel® Gaudi® accelerators, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, software, and future generation products, to enable customers to integrate Gen AI into their businesses and adhere to the emerging guardrails of AI.

Additionally, Infosys will leverage the Intel AI training assets to skill up its employees on Intel product portfolio to provide generative AI expertise to its wide network of global customers across industries.

Balakrishna D.R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "Infosys has embraced an AI-first strategy to deliver advanced AI services to clients seeking to unlock significant business value across their operations. The Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions seamlessly complement Intel's core stack and its 'AI Everywhere' strategy. By combining our strengths, we are helping enterprises on their journey to become AI-first and accelerate business value with our industry leading AI solutions."

Christoph Schell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Intel Corporation, said, "Customers and developers are looking for competitive TCO and time-to-value AI solutions to scale and win. Our approach in bringing AI everywhere is by supporting an open AI software ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of Intel Xeon and Gaudi accelerators for Gen AI use cases. We believe our collaboration with Infosys and local ISVs is a huge opportunity for us to develop software and tools which can help drive Intel-based technology adoption and reduce the overall TCO for our customers."

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

