Infotools Names New Group Client Director for Global Brand Accounts

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has named Lena Cox as Group Client Director for its global Coca-Cola partnership. In her new position, she will be guiding management, leadership, coaching and strategic design discussions for clients' international market research initiatives. Cox will be managing Infotools teams spread across three continents, working with clients and their partners across 90+ markets.

"Lena was the obvious choice for this role, as she has extensive experience not only working on this partnership but also when it comes to the strategic implications and business impacts of the research itself," said Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director, who previously served in Cox's new role. "She will continue to bring inspiration, creativity and a thoughtful approach to this relationship."

Cox has worked in the market research industry for more than two decades, seeking consumer insights in a wide range of markets, from fast moving consumer goods to telecommunications. With Infotools for more than 13 years, Cox has held various roles prior to this including Global Account Director for McDonald's and the BGS Design Director for Coca-Cola. She holds a Bachelor of Business Studies in finance and a Bachelor of Business Studies with honors in marketing from Massey University. When she's not collaborating to create quality insights, you may find her enjoying a variety of watersports around her home in New Zealand.

About Infotools



Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique research agencies such as MDI and Quantum Market Research. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.

