InfoTrack Completes Investment in LawToolBox

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The InfoTrack group of companies, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced today that it had acquired a majority interest in LawToolBox Inc., the top court rule and deadline management system that transforms Office 365 into a legal suite for legal professionals, and integrates with a broad range of practice management systems.

Following its acquisition of One Legal in March 2020, the LawToolBox partnership marks an important step in InfoTrack's expansion into the U.S. legal technology market. It brings the group closer to achieving its vision of providing a single comprehensive suite of products and services for law firms to manage their litigation matters.

Jack Grow, CEO and Founder of LawToolBox, stated: "This investment marks an important milestone in LawToolBox's journey since our founding in 1998 and we are excited to partner with the InfoTrack family to accelerate our growth across the U.S., Canada, Australia and U.K. Missed deadlines are the number one cause of attorney malpractice claims. This investment will allow us to provide both new and existing integration partners, and their clients, with a broader library of deadline rulesets out-of-the-box. Further, LawToolBox already has the deepest and best integration into Microsoft 365 of any company in the legal or other space, and this investment will give us the resources to accelerate development and stay years ahead of the competition."

Stephen Wood, Executive Chairman of the InfoTrack group of companies, said: "InfoTrack has an incredible track record in Australia and the U.K. and is rapidly making waves here in the U.S. We are excited to partner with LawToolBox with their legal calendaring and deadline management offering, and award-winning apps for Microsoft 365. LawToolBox shares our vision of providing a single platform that allows law firms and practitioners to manage all their litigation matters from within their practice management system to seamlessly integrate data and augment InfoTrack's end-to-end workflow integration solutions. LawToolBox's nationwide offering will significantly enhance InfoTrack's existing capabilities, which include the U.S. market's most comprehensive range of court filing, court syncing and process serving services."

LawToolBox will continue to operate from its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

InfoTrack continues to seek strategic investment opportunities in the U.S. legal technology market with a focus on litigation services.

About LawToolBox:

LawToolBox is a platform agnostic legal calendaring and deadline management software offering rules in all 50 states that integrates with the most frequently used office software suites. Through its powerful integration with Office365, for example, LawToolBox combines document management, matter-level rules-based calendaring, and deadline management through its integrations with Microsoft Teams, Outlook and SharePoint, allowing for instant, rules-compliant online meetings with breakout rooms. Learn more about LawToolBox at lawtoolbox.com.

About the InfoTrack group of companies:

InfoTrack is a global innovator in legal technology servicing the needs of the legal market in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K, and the U.S. InfoTrack is a leading provider of integrated SaaS platforms that enable clients to find, analyze, organize and communicate information efficiently and effectively. InfoTrack has globally been at the forefront, helping law firms through technology innovation for more than 19 years and has a deep understanding of the legal industry in multiple jurisdictions with over 35,000 legal firms worldwide.

