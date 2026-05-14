Infoverity Announces CEO Transition: Matt Wienke Named Chairman of the Board, Steve Ruff Appointed CEO and President

This leadership transition is the culmination of a succession plan conceived in 2022. Ruff, a co-founder of the firm who has served as President since January 2024, has been a tireless contributor to Infoverity's culture and track record of success since the company's first month of operations in 2011. Over the years, he has flourished while leading and growing nearly every aspect of the business.

"Steve has consistently proven himself to be a curious learner, a skilled consultant, a dedicated advocate for what is fair and right, a tireless competitor, and a decisive leader," said Matt Wienke, Chairman of the Board. "Since his promotion to President, Steve has had a firm grip on the wheel of Infoverity. Beyond Steve, our core leadership team has been together for nearly 15 years. They are the most dedicated and talented leadership team of any company with which I've ever been associated, and they have well earned this opportunity to lead Infoverity forward."

As Chairman of the Board, Wienke will remain active with Infoverity. He will advise on the company's strategies and goals and oversee execution, productivity, and results.

"As Infoverity's founder, Matt's fingerprints are all over this organization, and his vision and steady hand have shaped us into an industry-leading brand known for delivering exceptional results and unmatched quality," said Steve Ruff, CEO and President. "I am energized to continue leading this exceptionally talented and dedicated team of data and AI thought leaders. As we look toward our next set of big, audacious goals, we have modernized our business by embedding AI into virtually every business process and reimagined our solution delivery methodology with end-to-end AI innovations. Combined with our unique data readiness and agentic AI solutions for our customers, we are crafting a future that ensures Infoverity continues to lead from the front."

The entire Infoverity team extends its deepest gratitude to Matt Wienke for his dedication, trademark leadership, exacting standards, and easy humor, all of which contributed to the impact he has made on Infoverity, its many successes, and its close-knit culture with employees, partners, and clients.

**About Infoverity**

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a data and AI advisory and global professional services firm. Infoverity is a recognized industry leader in modern data solutions and value creation in the areas of AI Data Readiness, Agentic AI, as well as broad enterprise data solutions across MDM, PIM, Data Governance, Analytics, Data Integration, Data Lake and Warehousing, Martech, Organizational Change Management, Operational and Managed Services, and Industry-tailored business solutions.

With global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, EMEA headquarters in Valencia, Spain, and additional locations in Germany and India, Infoverity delivers innovative data solutions to accelerate growth for global enterprises.

SOURCE Infoverity