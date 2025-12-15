InfoWorld names noBGP to 2025 list of Technology of the Year

Networking startup recognized as the winner in the Application Networking category

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's InfoWorld has named noBGP a winner in its 2025 Technology of the Year awards, honoring the company with the top spot in the Application Networking category. The annual awards recognize the most innovative products across software development, DevOps, data management, cloud infrastructure and AI/ML – spotlighting technologies that are reshaping IT.

noBGP was selected for its groundbreaking approach to cloud connectivity: a modern routing fabric that eliminates traditional dependencies on BGP, VPNs, DNS, and public IPs. By replacing decades-old networking protocols with automated, private, intent-based routing, noBGP provides enterprises with deterministic performance, zero-trust security, and dramatically simplified operations.

"This award validates something we hear from customers every day: networking shouldn't be the hardest part of modern infrastructure," said Ryo Koyama, Founder and CEO of noBGP. "BGP was never designed for a world of multi-cloud, AI workloads, and global data sovereignty demands. noBGP gives organizations back control with secure, private connectivity that deploys in minutes and just works. Being recognized by InfoWorld as a Technology of the Year winner underscores how critical this shift is for the future of cloud networking."

Enterprises including Cachengo and OptiML rely on noBGP to connect distributed data centers, orchestrate AI workloads across third-party GPU clouds, and securely bridge infrastructure across multiple regions and cloud providers without the operational burden of VPNs, tunnels, or manual routing tables.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways," said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. "Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation — the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises."

The full list of 2025 Technology of the Year winners is published online at InfoWorld.com. To learn more about private cloud networking, visit www.nobgp.com.

About the Technology of the Year list:

InfoWorld, the go–to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward–thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next–generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The judges have cast their votes, and the results are in. Behold the winners for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards, the most innovative software development, devops, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

About noBGP

noBGP is transforming cloud networking by eliminating the internet's legacy routing protocols to deliver secure, private, and automated connectivity. Built for modern cloud, hybrid, and AI-driven environments, the noBGP platform removes the need for BGP, DNS, VPNs, and public IPs, replacing decades of network complexity with simple, scalable private routing that deploys in minutes. Organizations use noBGP to streamline infrastructure, reduce risk, and accelerate innovation across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Learn more at www.noBGP.com.

Media Contact:

Rick Medeiros

510-556-8517

[email protected]

SOURCE noBGP