noBGP Brings Raspberry Pi into the Vibe Coding Era with Pi GPT

Developers can now vibe code directly from ChatGPT using Raspberry Pi, Nvidia Spark, Nvidia Jetson, or existing cloud resources, powered by noBGP deterministic networking

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- noBGP, the developer-native networking platform built for private AI and cloud connectivity, today announces the launch of pi GPT, a custom GPT for OpenAI's ChatGPT that allows users to bring their Raspberry Pi devices into the vibe coding ecosystem.

Until now, vibe coders have had to rely on cloud environments to build and deploy apps. With pi GPT, users can now code, deploy, and manage software directly on their own Raspberry Pi, all within ChatGPT. By connecting local devices through noBGP's deterministic networking, i GPT transforms the Pi into a fully functional development or production target that's secure, private, and seamlessly integrated into existing CI/CD and AI workflows.

"pi GPT makes vibe coding truly accessible; no cloud bills, no setup headaches. Developers can just code and create instantly," said Ryo Koyama, noBGP Founder and CEO. "For millions of developers, builders, and students, Raspberry Pi is where ideas start. Now, Pi GPT can help those ideas grow into production-ready apps. This is the next phase of vibe coding that is accessible, frictionless, and fun."

With noBGP pi GPT, users can:

Vibe Code Locally : Using Raspberry Pi as a development or production environment directly from ChatGPT, without the need to setup, configure IPs, or use a VPN.

: Using Raspberry Pi as a development or production environment directly from ChatGPT, without the need to setup, configure IPs, or use a VPN. Manage and Deploy with Prompts: Start, stop, edit, or monitor your Pi's application using natural language commands within ChatGPT.

Start, stop, edit, or monitor your Pi's application using natural language commands within ChatGPT. Simplify Networking: Users benefit from private end-to-end encrypted connectivity without needing to set up port forwarding, firewalls, or access control lists.

Users benefit from private end-to-end encrypted connectivity without needing to set up port forwarding, firewalls, or access control lists. Share Secretly: Deploy web apps, MCP servers, or local tools from any Pi device and share either publicly or privately via custom URLs with one command.

Deploy web apps, MCP servers, or local tools from any Pi device and share either publicly or privately via custom URLs with one command. Integrate Seamlessly: Connect the Pi into existing CI/CD pipelines and AI workflows through noBGP's deterministic networking, ensuring reliable and consistent communication across devices.

The pi GPT integration is compatible with Nvidia Spark, Nvidia Jetson, and similar existing Linux-based cloud resources to extend vibe coding beyond the desktop into hybrid environments.

pi GPT, powered by noBGP, is free for non-commercial use. Commercial users can try out pi GPT for free during our initial launch, with flexible licensing options to follow. pi GPT supports both free and paid ChatGPT accounts and will be available directly through the OpenAI GPT Store.

To learn more and sign up for early access, visit https://www.nobgp.com/

About noBGP:

noBGP is transforming cloud networking by eliminating the internet's legacy routing protocols to deliver secure, private, and automated connectivity. Built for modern cloud, hybrid, and AI-driven environments, the noBGP platform removes the need for BGP, DNS, VPNs, and public IPs, replacing decades of network complexity with simple, scalable private routing that deploys in minutes. Organizations use noBGP to streamline infrastructure, reduce risk, and accelerate innovation across multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Learn more at www.noBGP.com.

