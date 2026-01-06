InfoWorld Names Prophecy Winner in 2025 List of Technology of the Year

Prophecy recognized for leadership and innovation in the "Data management: pipelines" space

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's InfoWorld ( https://www.infoworld.com/ ) announces Prophecy as a 2025 Technology of the Year winner in the "Data management: pipelines" category. The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative software development, DevOps, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

"We're excited to be named an InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2025 Winner. It reflects what our team has done to bring AI agents to make data prep & analysis faster and more productive, providing an alternative to primarily desktop-based products such as Alteryx" said Raj Bains, Prophecy Founder & CEO.

Prophecy enables analysts to independently build data prep workflows, with AI agents assisting them every step of the way. Unlike previous generations of desktop workflows, these workflows are robust, governed, and run at scale on cloud data platforms.

Prophecy's cloud-native solution thus breaks the tool boundary between data analysts and data engineers, removing the need for rewrites. The analyst-developed workflows are backed by open and high-performance code that is ready to deploy in production directly to the cloud data platform.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways," said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. "Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation — the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises."

Prophecy Enterprise Express is available now for Databricks Lakehouse environments. For more information, visit https://www.prophecy.ai/pricing/enterprise .

About the Technology of the Year list:

InfoWorld, the go–to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward–thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next–generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The judges have cast their votes, and the preliminary results are in. Behold the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards, the most innovative software development, devops, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is the world's most advanced AI data prep and analysis platform for business data teams. Our agent-powered visual interface simplifies, accelerates, and automates data-preparation tasks while enforcing governance and compliance through guardrails defined by central data platform teams. Fortune 500 companies across banking, insurance, healthcare & life sciences, and technology rely on Prophecy to deliver clean, trusted, and timely data at scale. Prophecy provides an end-to-end solution—from AI generation to visual design to production deployment at scale. Organizations trust Prophecy for the most demanding workloads, powering tens of thousands of pipelines that move massive volumes of data for AI and analytics.

