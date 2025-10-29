Infrasense Completes 3D Ground Penetrating Radar Pavement Structure Evaluation in Tennessee

Infrasense has carried out 3DGPR data collection and analysis of asphalt concrete (AC) pavement on a major Tennessee interstate. Through an in-depth analysis combining depth and activity data, this project allowed for comprehensive detection of high reflection activity (HRA) in the evaluated sections of pavement.

UNICOI, Tenne., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrasense performed 3D ground penetrating radar (3DGPR) data collection and analysis for a project section encompassing 2 centerline miles of asphalt concrete (AC) pavement along a major interstate in Tennessee. The primary objective of this project was to investigate possible drainage issues suspected in the base layer underneath the AC pavement. A combination of a depth analysis and an activity analysis was conducted on the collected 3DGPR data. The depth analysis allowed for identification of the depth of the base layer throughout the project section, while the activity analysis, utilizing the results of the depth analysis, was performed at the base layer to detect regions of high reflection activity (HRA). HRA can signify the presence of high moisture content that is present in the base layer.

Scan showing features of 3DGPR data in AC layers.

The 3DGPR data was collected using a ground-coupled, step-frequency GPR sensor operating at a frequency range of 200 to 3,000 MHz. What differentiates this GPR sensor from single-channel GPR sensors is the inclusion of 20 separate channels that allow for data collection in 3 dimensions. A synchronous distance measurement instrument (DMI) triggers data collection, while data locations are registered with GPS.

The detected regions of HRA were presented in tabular format alongside latitude and longitude values for the centroid of each detection. A corresponding file containing visual representations of the aforementioned HRA detections was also provided, which could be overlaid onto a map or satellite imagery of the project section using geospatial software.

