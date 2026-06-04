Infrastructure AI Unveils Revolutionary Agentic Security Strategy

Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS) Introduces Dynamic, Multi-Layered Security Infrastructure Capable of Continuous Autonomous Learning and Evolution

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global facilities management industry approaches $3 trillion in annual spending by 2026 according to JLL's Global State of Facilities Management Report, 84% of FM leaders cite escalating operational costs and budget constraints as their primary concern. Infrastructure AI today announced the launch of its revolutionary Agentic Security framework, built directly into the Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS).

This innovation introduces a dynamic, multi-layered security strategy designed to transform the global infrastructure landscape by shifting defenses from post-event logging to deterministic, runtime execution governance.

The market context amplifies the urgency. According to Spherical Insights, the global facility management market size was worth around USD 1.37 trillion in 2025 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.10 trillion by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.51%. Yet as artificial intelligence moves into physical spaces, traditional cybersecurity falls short of safely governing autonomous agents making millisecond-level, real-time decisions regarding physical equipment, energy loads, and building safety.

Infrastructure AI's Agentic Security architecture eliminates this vulnerability by making it mathematically impossible for an agent to execute an unauthorized or dangerous action.

A Radical Paradigm Shift: Continuous Learning and Adaptation

The true radical innovation of Infrastructure AI's security architecture lies in its ability to continuously evolve and transform alongside the assets it protects. Rather than relying on static rules or rigid, retroactive IT defenses, the GAOS framework utilizes an interconnected, agentic "nervous system" that functions as a dynamic intelligence hierarchy.

Signals flow seamlessly up and down through the agent hierarchy—from localized edge devices up to global orchestrators. This enables the entire system to continuously learn behavioral patterns, detect complex structural anomalies, and autonomously deploy real-time mitigation strategies across the global footprint. Because every agent accumulates a live reputation score based on its actual operational history, the platform's protective layer learns and sharpens its responses continuously.

The Dual-Blockchain Innovation: Registered Titles and Operational Passports

At the heart of this transformation is Infrastructure AI's proprietary Dual-Blockchain Security Backbone. In autonomous infrastructure, mixing the state of physical assets with the behavioral logic of AI agents creates severe processing bottlenecks and compliance risks.

Infrastructure AI solves this by introducing a dual-ledger state separation:

Layer 1: The Infrastructure Blockchain (Physical State): Functions as the unalterable source of truth for the physical world, maintaining the Asset Identity Registry, operational data logs, and compliance records for regulators and insurers.

Functions as the unalterable source of truth for the physical world, maintaining the Asset Identity Registry, operational data logs, and compliance records for regulators and insurers. Layer 2: The Agentic Blockchain (AI State): Governs AI agents developed within the Infrastructure AI Agentic Factory, managing agent identities, certifications, and reputation scores.

Through this dual-ledger architecture, every agent is equipped with a cryptographically verified "Registered Title" and "Operational Passport" via Layer 1's Certified Agent Registry. If an agent's code is altered or a vulnerability is detected, its passport is instantly neutralized and revoked ecosystem-wide at the protocol level. Specialized indexers bridge the two chains, providing absolute fault attribution by allowing auditors to see exactly which agent executed a specific change, under what policy, and the precise physical outcome.

The Six-Layer Deterministic Execution Pipeline

To guarantee that autonomy never compromises control, GAOS forces every single automated decision through an impenetrable, six-layer defense-in-depth pipeline:

On-Chain Agent Registry: Verifies the identity, certification tier (Tiers 1 to 5), and real-time reputation score of the agent. Supervised Process Isolation: Restricts agents to sandboxed runtimes with no direct OS-level access or arbitrary network privileges. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Tool Gateway: Prohibits agents from directly accessing databases or OT hardware. Every interaction with physical controllers must pass through authorized, risk-graded MCP tools. Dynamic Policy Engine (Cedar): Evaluates requests in real time against asset criticality, time-of-day, and current risk tiers to instantaneously permit, deny, or quarantine actions. Autonomy Tiering & HITL Routing: Contextually routes high-impact or safety-critical decisions to human operators (Human-in-the-Loop), keeping full autonomy reserved strictly for low-impact operations. Tamper-Evident Audit Verification: Cryptographically hash-chains every agent intent, policy applied, and physical outcome to the blockchain ledger, ensuring a live, unalterable record.

Built for an Evolutionary Future

As detailed in its comprehensive roadmap, the GAOS Agentic Security Framework is purposefully architected for continuous evolution. Future phases include the integration of hardware-backed secure enclaves, tokenized capability access, cross-ecosystem multi-chain attestations, and AI-assisted governance to optimize human routing. Additionally, the upcoming implementation of Zero-Knowledge Compliance will allow operators to verify total regulatory alignment via mathematical proofs without disclosing sensitive operational telemetry.

"We did not add security as an afterthought or retrofit governance onto an autonomous system," said Dilip Rahulan, "We built agentic security into the foundation from day one because governance and autonomy must coexist. This architecture moves AI from a theoretical concept to an investable, enterprise-grade asset class that regulators can audit, insurers can underwrite, and institutional investors can trust."

"GAOS is the emergence of a new operational model for global infrastructure where AI agents autonomously coordinate and optimize physical systems at scale," said Glen Allmendinger, Co-Founder of Infrastructure AI and founder of Harbor Research.

About Infrastructure AI

Infrastructure AI is pioneering the trust architecture for the autonomous world. Through the Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS), the company provides the foundational security envelope and data normalization required to manage millions of connected assets across commercial real estate, energy grids, and smart cities globally.

Sources and Hyperlinks:

JLL Global State of Facilities Management Report 2025

https://www.jll.com/en-us/newsroom/dollar3-trillion-fm-market-navigates-shifting-economic-and-tech-landscape

Spherical Insights Global Facility Management Market Report

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/facility-management-market

Infrastructure AI https://infrastructureai.org/

SOURCE Infrastructure AI