Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Cost-Effective IT Infrastructure Driving Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market size reached US$ 66.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 279.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.2% during 2021-2027.
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center.
It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth.
The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by Solution:
- Managed Hosting
- Disaster Recovery as a Service
- Storage as a Service
- Colocation
- Network Management
- Content Delivery
- High Performance Computing as a Service
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- SMBs
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail and E-commerce
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7 Market Breakup by Solution
8 Market Breakup by End-User
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Web Services
- Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- DXC Technology Company
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Google LLC
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Profitbricks
- Rackspace Technology Global Inc.
- Red Hat Inc.
- Redcentric plc
- VMware Inc.
