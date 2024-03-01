Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market Poised for Remarkable Growth as BFSI Sector Adopts Cloud Technologies - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market by Offering (Compute, Storage, Others), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size, Application (Hosting, Others), Sector (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Others), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Analysis Reflects Surge in IaaS Adoption Across Varied Sectors with Emphasis on Innovation and Security

The comprehensive analytical deep-dive into the Infrastructure-as-a-Service market unveils data-driven insights with sector-wide implications. The continuation of an upward trajectory is witnessed within the market as it is projected to ascend to a remarkable $411.9 billion valuation by 2030, which delineates a robust compounded annual growth rate of 22.6% during the years spanning 2023 to 2030.

At the forefront of the market expansion are compute and storage segments, with the latter envisaged to witness the highest growth rate across the forecast horizon. The burgeoning demand for storage solutions, prompted by the escalating amounts of enterprise data and a unified goal to reduce data center costs, is fueling innovation and investment within this sphere.

Dynamic Shifts and Strategic Alliances Shaping the Market Landscape



The market study illuminates the significant migration of the BFSI sector to cloud-based infrastructures, a transformative movement indicative of the sector's digital evolution. Notwithstanding, concerns regarding data security and privacy do present tangible barriers to the market's otherwise meteoric rise.

Enterprises, regardless of size, show marked interest in Infrastructure-as-a-Service, yet it is the small & medium-sized enterprises that are recognized as the most impactful growth stimulators in this arena. Leveraging IaaS benefits like cost efficiency, fortified security measures, and efficient computing processes, these businesses are reinventing their operational architectures.

Key Findings in Infrastructure Deployment and Organization Size

Public cloud adoption continues to dominate the landscape in 2023.

Hybrid cloud deployments are raising the bar with anticipated highest CAGR.

Large enterprises maintain a firm foothold, while SMEs carve out a fast-expanding niche.

Dissecting Market Trends by Application and Sector



Hosting, Storage, Backup, and Recovery Applications stand out as central to the market's growth, catalyzed by digital transformation and increasing cloud workload transitions. Within sector-specific insights, IT & telecommunications unsurprisingly maintain the largest share, although retail & e-commerce sectors are catching up rapidly, driven by advancements in data analytics and cloud infrastructure to enhance customer experience.

Geographic Market Dynamics



North America retains its dominance in the market, championing innovation and fostering advanced IaaS solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised for a significant surge, backed by robust cloud infrastructure development, with countries like China and Japan making notable investments in cloud technologies.

Insightful Revelations & Prospects

How sector-specific demands are shaping the IaaS offerings.

The impact of recent industry developments on market trajectories.

Detailed overviews of competitive landscapes across key global regions.

