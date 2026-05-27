Infrastructure Capital announces the first dividend for the Infrastructure Capital Nasdaq Option Income ETF (QVOL)

Adviser also announces latest monthly dividends for BNDS, SCAP, and ICAP ETFs

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (Infrastructure Capital), a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors, is excited to declare its first distribution for the Infrastructure Capital Nasdaq Option Income ETF (QVOL). This actively managed ETF seeks to generate high monthly income by combining options premium strategies with equity exposure to the Nasdaq Composite Index. QVOL has declared a monthly distribution of $1 per share.

QVOL intends to target an annualized distribution rate range of between 12% and 15% through option premiums earned from selling call options and dividends received from the Fund's equity holdings. This target range reflects Infrastructure Capital's expectations based on the options premiums QVOL seeks to generate and the annualized effect of those premiums. There is no assurance QVOL will achieve its target annualized distribution rate range, and the target annualized distribution rate range does not represent a 12% to 15% yield or a 12% to 15% total return. Actual distributions may be higher or lower depending on market conditions and QVOL's results. Distributions may include a portion classified as return of capital. Return of capital generally represents a return of a shareholder's invested capital rather than traditional income such as dividends or interest.

QVOL has declared a monthly distribution of $1 per share ($12.00 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Record Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Payable Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

SCAP has declared a monthly distribution of $0.245 per share ($2.94 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Record Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Payable Date: Friday, May 28, 2026

ICAP has declared a monthly distribution of $0.245 per share ($2.94 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Record Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Payable Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

BNDS has declared a monthly distribution of $0.34 per share ($4.08 per share on an annualized basis).

Ex-Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Record Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Payable Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. For more information about each Fund's distribution policy, its 2026 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit each Fund's web site for more information.

QVOL is designed to deliver an attractive income stream through a disciplined options-writing strategy, while maintaining the potential for capital appreciation through selective equity positioning. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities and option contracts tied to the Nasdaq, utilizing both quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify relative value opportunities.

"In the current market environment, investors are seeking consistent income without giving up exposure to growth, particularly in the information technology sector," said Jay Hatfield, CEO and CIO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "QVOL is built to monetize the increased volatility we've seen across Nasdaq-listed companies through active options strategies while maintaining the careful and pragmatic approach to portfolio and product construction that Infrastructure Capital has become well known for."

This new addition to Infrastructure Capital's suite of dynamic ETFs leverages the firm's established investment process, including company-level fundamental modeling, valuation-driven price targets, and active volatility management. The firm manages over $3.5 billion in assets as of 04/30/2026 and delivers income-focused investment solutions to their clients.

QVOL joins the Infrastructure Capital ETF lineup, which includes the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA), the Infrastructure Capital Equity Income ETF (NYSE Arca: ICAP), Infrastructure Capital Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE Arca: SCAP), Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF (NYSE Arca: BNDS) and the Infrastructure Capital Preferred Income UCITS ETF (FTSE MIB: PFFI).

Hatfield is the lead Portfolio Manager for all of the Infrastructure Capital funds and brings more than 30 years of experience to his work on behalf of clients. As of the date of this release, the firm manages more than $3.5 billion in total assets.

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Income Investing with Infrastructure Capital

Jay D. Hatfield is the Chief Investment Officer for all of the Infrastructure Capital funds and brings more than 30 years of experience to his work on behalf of clients. As of the date of this release, Infrastructure Capital manages over $3.5B in total assets.

BNDS ETF strategy is to target high yield investments across fixed-income securities, predominately focusing on corporate bonds. Infrastructure Capital seeks positive security selection versus the benchmark by using a mix of quantitative and qualitative analysis with an emphasis on fixed-income securities that are believed to be undervalued when considering factors such as term premium, credit premium, liquidity premium, industry, sector, and market capitalization.

SCAP ETF seeks total return through a blended approach of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund focuses primarily on the securities of U.S.-listed small cap companies, which is defined as companies with a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index. Investments may take the form of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, debt instruments, equity-linked notes, or other small cap-focused ETFs.

ICAP ETF will primarily invest in equity securities of companies with a strong track record of paying dividends during normal market conditions. The Fund's portfolio of equities will generally be a diversified selection of securities, including a broad cross-section of sectors and sub-sectors, such as REITs, Utilities, Industrials, pipelines, and financials.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities driven by catalysts, largely in key infrastructure sectors. These sectors include energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.

Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of ICA's investing activities.

Consequently, the focus is generally on companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. This approach is based on the belief that tangible assets that produce free cash flow have intrinsic values that are unlikely to deteriorate over time. For more information, please visit infracapfunds.com.

The information contained herein represents our subjective belief and opinions and should not be construed as investment, tax, legal, or financial advice. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about Fund strategies or Infrastructure Capital, please reach out to Craig Starr at 212-763-8336 ([email protected]).

The Nasdaq Composite is a stock market index composed of thousands of stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®, with a particular emphasis on technology-related companies. Established in 1971, it is known for featuring a wide range of companies—from established giants like Apple and Microsoft to smaller, fast-growing firms—reflecting a broad cross-section of the U.S. technology sector. The index is market capitalization-weighted, meaning that larger companies have a greater influence on its overall performance, and it is commonly used as a benchmark to gauge the health and trends of the technology-driven segments of the American economy.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. For more information about the Fund, Fund strategies or Infrastructure Capital, please reach out to Craig Starr at 212-763-8336 ([email protected]).

A word about QVOL Risk: Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history prior to the date of this Prospectus. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in securities, currencies or other investments, including risks relating to leverage, imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, high price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty credit, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options transactions involve special risks that may make it difficult or impossible to close a position when the Fund desires. The prices of securities the Adviser believes are undervalued may not appreciate as anticipated or may go down, the valuations may never improve or returns on value equity securities may be less than returns on other styles of investing or the overall stock market. Leverage is investment exposure which exceeds the initial amount invested. When the Fund borrows money for investment purposes, or when the Fund engages in certain derivative transactions, such as options, the Fund may become leveraged. A high portfolio turnover rate (portfolio turnover in excess of 100% of the average value of the Fund's portfolio) has the potential to result in the realization and distribution to shareholders of higher capital gains, which may subject you to a higher tax liability. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. QVOL fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.

A word about SCAP risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market. SCAP is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

A word about ICAP Risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, preferred stocks, leverage, short sales, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, options, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments, options, leverage, short sales, and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. ICAP fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.

A word about BNDS risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in fixed income securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, debt securities, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history prior to the date of this Prospectus. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Debt Securities Risk. Increases in interest rates typically lower the value of debt securities held by the Fund. Investments in debt securities include credit risk. Credit Risk. An issuer of debt securities may not make timely payments of principal and interest and may default entirely in its obligations. A decrease in the issuer's credit rating may lower the value of debt securities. Interest Rate Risk. Securities could lose value because of interest rate changes. For example, bonds tend to decrease in value if interest rates rise. Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in securities, currencies or other investments, including risks relating to leverage, imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, high price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty credit, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options Risk. Options transactions involve special risks that may make it difficult or impossible to close a position when the Fund desires. A fund that purchases options, which are a type of derivative, is subject to the risk that gains, if any, realized on the position, will be less than the amount paid as premiums to the writer of the option. BNDS fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.

The Funds are distributed either by Quasar Distributors, LLC or by VP Distributors, LLC, an affiliate of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC. QVOL, ICAP, SCAP, and BNDS ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. PFFA, PFFR, and AMZA ETFs are distributed by VP Distributors, LLC an affiliated of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporation") and is licensed for use by Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC. The Product has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Product is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT.

SOURCE Infrastructure Capital Advisors