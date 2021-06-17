Infuse Bright, Nutritional Flavor into Summer

Adding an ingredient like California Valencia oranges to your family's dishes means you're including a rich source of vitamin C (70% of the daily value) and an excellent source of folate (20% of the daily value) in your seasonal spread. As a balance of sweet and tart, the extra juicy oranges reach their peak in summer, making them perfect for warm-weather recipes, juicing or as portable snacks to take along on adventures.

Plus, their anti-inflammatory benefits help support the body, especially as outdoor activities increase in the warm weather. The potassium found in oranges also helps support cell function, healthy blood pressure levels, bone health and hydration.

When it comes to meal planning, oranges are a highly versatile fruit that can be added to both sweet and savory dishes, as well as beverages, cocktails, sauces, frozen desserts, smoothies and more. To introduce a depth of flavor and burst of nutrition to dishes, add a sprinkle of zest, segments or fresh-squeezed juice, or even grill the fruit to bring out the flavor.

Try combining them with tastes of the Mediterranean for dinner with Orange and Harissa Glazed Beef Kebabs or end your meal with a refreshing sweet treat like Orange Ice Cream the entire family can enjoy.

Orange and Harissa Glazed Beef Kebabs

Prep time: 2 hours

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

1/2 cup California Valencia orange juice, freshly squeezed

2 California Valencia oranges, zested and segmented

2 tablespoons harissa paste

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

8 ounces beef tenderloin, cut into 2-inch cubes

1 green bell pepper, cut into 2-inch squares

1 red onion, cut into 2-inch squares

16 broccoli florets, raw

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

cooked couscous

mandarin chutney

In mixing bowl, combine orange juice and zest, harissa, honey, oil, mint and garlic; mix well.

Add beef cubes and toss to coat; marinate 2 hours in refrigerator.

Using long skewers, build kebabs, alternating beef, peppers, onions and broccoli on each.

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Season kebabs with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill until vegetables are cooked through and beef reaches desired doneness.

Serve over bed of couscous and top with mandarin chutney.

Orange Ice Cream

Prep time: 1 hour

Servings: 6

2 cups California Valencia orange juice, freshly squeezed

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 vanilla bean

2 tablespoons glucose syrup or corn syrup

1/4 cup non-fat dry milk powder

2/3 cup granulated sugar

3 egg yolks

2 California Valencia oranges, zest only

California Valencia orange slices, for garnish

Prepare ice cream making vessel or unit, such as old-fashioned churner or ice cream machine with motor.

Reduce orange juice to 1 cup; ice down to chill.

In saucepan over medium heat, combine milk, cream, vanilla scraped pod and seeds, and glucose syrup until hot; remove from heat. Steep 30 minutes.

In bowl, combine milk powder and sugar. Add dry mixture into hot cream mixture. Whisk to combine. Return mixture to medium heat.

In separate heat-safe bowl, combine egg yolks and orange zest.

In small increments, pour hot mixture over yolks and zest. Mix vigorously while pouring.

Cook to 185 F.

Remove from heat and pour through fine strainer. Hand-blend until smooth.

Ice down immediately. Add cooled, reduced orange juice. Hand blend to combine.

Spin and freeze then follow directions according to machine or vessel to make ice cream.

Serve with orange slices.

