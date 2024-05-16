Infusion Associates Opens Second Minnesota Location in Woodbury to Treat Patients with Chronic Disease

Outpatient IV Therapy Provider Continues Midwest Expansion with Opening of Newest Clinic to Serve the Twin Cities

WOODBURY, Minn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies in the Midwest, today opened its second Minnesota location at 652 Bielenberg Dr. Suite 101 in Woodbury, Minn.

Specifically designed for immunocompromised patients, the company has refinished the space to accommodate 10 infusion chairs in both community and private settings. The infusion center is staffed by experienced registered nurses with oversight by a physician and nurse practitioner.

With a referral, IA treats patients with chronic health conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and many others. All treatments are provided in a comfortable, accessible and friendly environment for patients unable to take medications orally. IA's first infusion center in Minnesota opened in Plymouth in 2020.

"Opening this new infusion center marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing patient-centered care across the Twin Cities," said Lori Kamin, Infusion Associates' director of operations for Minnesota and Wisconsin. "Our team transforms the treatment experience to ensure every patient feels valued, supported, and empowered on their journey to healing. We are incredibly excited to grow and serve more patients in the greater St. Paul area."

All IA locations offer flexible scheduling, accessible parking, private treatment rooms, TVs, WiFi, heated blankets and many more amenities to create a comfortable environment.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., IA has been in operation for 23 years, providing thousands of infusions every month for patients across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. Infusion Associates handles prior authorizations for patients and their health care providers to expedite the time from referral to treatment. More information on outpatient infusion therapy, and IA locations and services, is available at InfusionAssociates.com .

Appointments are available now at the new Woodbury location. Visit infusionassociates.com/office-locations/woodbury-mn/ or call (833) 394-0600 to learn more.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates provides life-enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in: Ann Arbor, Clinton Twp., East Lansing, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Novi, Portage, Traverse City and Troy, Mich., Plymouth and Woodbury, Minn. Greenfield, Wis. and Toledo, Ohio. Infusion Associates provides both a patient- and provider-friendly service that delivers high-quality patient care while also being a low-cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Media Contact: Betsy Lipzinski, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: (616) 745-7926

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

