ING Appoints Dan Shurey to Sustainable Finance Team in Americas

"Dan brings tremendous experience in sustainable finance, having launched Bloomberg NEF's research and data offering for this sector. He will be instrumental in building upon our solid foundation of supporting our clients to reach their sustainability goals," said Anne van Riel, head of Sustainable Finance covering the Americas. "We have seen consistent growth in inquiries from companies across all sectors regarding how sustainable financing can help build better businesses for the future. I am excited to have Dan join my team to help meet this demand."

Dan joins from Bloomberg NEF and is a recognized leading expert on sustainable and ESG-linked debt capital markets. He was an appointed specialist for two of the European Commission's Sustainable Finance Technical Expert subgroups on sustainability taxonomies.

He is a graduate of the University of Bristol, where he received a bachelor of science in environmental geoscience.

