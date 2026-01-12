Ingenico and Toshiba Transform Checkout for North American Retailers and Grocers with New Enterprise-Grade Mobile Innovations

Combined solution enables secure, mobile payment acceptance using Ingenico's Moby 5500 and Toshiba TCx® M7 handheld and TCx® M11 tablet

SURESNES, France, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers and grocers look to reduce checkout friction, and serve customers beyond fixed checkout lanes, mobile payment technology is becoming a core part of in-store operations.

To support this shift, Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, has partnered with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions and services, to deliver an enterprise-grade mobile checkout solution for North American retailers and grocers. The collaboration brings together Ingenico's Moby 5500 payment device with Toshiba's TCx® M7 and TCx® M11 mobile devices, enabling secure, mobile payment acceptance anywhere on the sales floor.

The combined solution empowers store associates to complete transactions during assisted selling, curbside pickup, and other in-store interactions without returning to a traditional checkout lane. Designed for high-volume retail environments, the system supports Europay, MasterCard, Visa, digital wallet, and contactless payments, while maintaining the performance and reliability required by enterprise retailers and grocery operations.

By enabling payments to be accepted closer to the point of interaction, the solution helps retailers reduce wait times, improve staff efficiency, and create more flexible checkout experiences during peak periods. The mobile configuration also allows retailers to adapt store operations without extensive infrastructure changes.

"This partnership with Toshiba brings together mobile hardware and payment technology designed for the realities of modern retail," said Anthony Walsh, Head of Retail Sales for North America at Ingenico. "By combining the Moby 5500 with Toshiba's mobile devices, retailers and grocers can support secure, mobile checkout experiences across multiple customer touchpoints."

"By bringing together powerful mobile hardware with intelligent software, our mobile checkout and payment solutions give associates the freedom to meet shoppers wherever they are. Enterprise-mobile solutions eliminate friction and long lines while creating a more personal, efficient experience," said Robert Parsons, VP Product Portfolio at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "This joint solution enhances customer experiences and enables endless aisle capabilities, ensuring shoppers can find and purchase what they want in the moment."

Through this partnership, Ingenico and Toshiba are enabling retailers to extend secure payment acceptance across the sales floor, supporting more flexible operations and improved customer engagement in North American retail and grocery environments.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Ingenico:

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. We support our customers, and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 32 countries, with over 3,000 employees we have been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With tens of millions of payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through our advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value added services to move commerce forward.

