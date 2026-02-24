Ingram Content Group to Advance AI-Driven Supply Chain Efficiency with RELEX

Global book distributor boosts seasonal resilience with expansion of AI-driven forecasting and capacity optimization

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingram Content Group, a leading global book distributor and wholesaler, is expanding its use of RELEX Solutions to further enhance forecasting, capacity planning, and customer services across its global operations.

The expansion introduces AI-driven forecasting, capacity optimization, vendor-managed inventory (VMI), and assortment planning capabilities. With over 1 million SKUs to manage, these enhancements will help Ingram automate complex planning processes, improve forecast accuracy, and increase capacity efficiency, particularly during the high-volume holiday shopping season.

The AI-driven forecasting and capacity optimization capabilities will enable Ingram to predict demand spikes with greater precision, ensuring the right inventory is available at the right time and place. By dynamically adjusting inventory levels to meet customer needs, Ingram will be able to reduce stockouts and improve service levels, even during peak periods. VMI will further strengthen collaboration with their customers, while assortment planning will allow Ingram to tailor inventory to regional and seasonal demand, improving service for customers.

To support the implementation, InfiniteVIU will provide project management and delivery expertise alongside RELEX, ensuring a smooth and timely rollout of the new capabilities.

Ingram first implemented RELEX forecasting and replenishment capabilities in 2019 across its U.S. distribution centers (DCs). In 2023, the solution was extended to its Milton Keynes facility in the U.K. This latest phase builds on that foundation by introducing integrated, AI-driven planning capabilities across six global DCs.

"RELEX has been a trusted technology provider as we continue modernizing and scaling our operations," said Steve Marshall, CIO at Ingram Content Group. "By incorporating AI-driven forecasting and capacity optimization, we'll be able to further automate and streamline planning processes. This will allow our teams to focus on strategic activities that drive more value for our publishers and customers."

"Over the past six years, Ingram has continued to evolve its supply chain operations with a forward-thinking approach to automation and data-driven planning," said Frank Lord, Chief Revenue Officer at RELEX Solutions. "We're pleased to support their next stage of growth with advanced AI-driven capabilities that improve accuracy, agility, and efficiency."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

