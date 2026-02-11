Lipari Foods to Transform Distribution Operations with Advanced Supply Chain and Fresh Category Planning Tools with RELEX

Advanced supply chain planning and AI diagnostics will help the Midwest distributor improve accuracy, reduce waste, and strengthen inventory visibility

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipari Foods has selected RELEX Solutions to transform its supply chain planning and improve replenishment across its distribution center. Lipari will use the RELEX AI-driven platform and Advanced Diagnostics to manage more than 23,000 SKUs across grocery, deli, bakery, natural, and specialty categories.

Lipari Foods supplies thousands of retailers with a wide assortment of fresh, natural, ethnic, and specialty foods. Managing such a broad range of fast-moving products requires dependable insight into demand and inventory positions, especially for categories with shorter shelf lives. The company needed a planning tool that helps teams understand where spoilage and stockout risks are emerging so they can respond quickly and maintain availability across all departments.

As Lipari Foods continues to grow, they needed a more scalable and efficient way to plan its distribution operations. Teams sought clearer visibility into future inventory and capacity constraints, reduced manual effort in daily replenishment, and analytics that pinpoint the root causes behind spoilage and service gaps. The ability to support fresh and ultra-fresh items with more precise forecasting and automated adjustments was especially important.

Lipari Foods will deploy a wide range of RELEX capabilities, including integrated supply chain planning, replenishment, intraday recalculations, wholesale channel planning, seasonal planning, capacity planning, and fresh optimization. The company will also adopt Advanced Diagnostics from RELEX for AI-assisted spoilage, stockout, and inventory analysis. RELEX Diagnostics will help planners identify issues earlier, understand the drivers behind waste and availability problems, and make faster, more informed decisions. Lipari Foods will also use supplier collaboration tools for key partners. Together, these capabilities will help the company improve order accuracy, reduce waste, and build a planning foundation that supports long-term growth.

"Our business is growing, and we need planning tools that keep up with the pace and complexity of our operation," said Shaun Bunch, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Lipari Foods. "We manage a wide range of fresh and specialty products, so having reliable forecasts, automation that reduces manual work, and better visibility into future inventory needs makes a real difference. RELEX's diagnostics also help us spot spoilage or service risks early, which helps our teams act faster. It's an important step in how we serve our customers."

"Lipari Foods is operating at a scale and pace where sharper planning visibility delivers real value," said Frank Lord, Chief Revenue Officer at RELEX Solutions. "With a large, fast-moving assortment, having tools that enhance accuracy and highlight emerging waste or availability risks helps teams stay ahead of demand, protect capacity, and maintain strong service across their categories."

