Inhabit Appoints Sara Hinson as SVP of Platform Operations for Residential Division

Industry Veteran and Respected Multifamily Technology Leader Joins Inhabit to Accelerate Innovation, Operational Excellence, and Customer Success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit announces the appointment of Sara Hinson as Senior Vice President of Platform Operations for its Residential Division. In this role, Hinson will oversee ResMan platform operations and partner closely with Product, Engineering, Customer Operations, and other business leaders to strengthen execution, accelerate innovation, and support the company's long-term growth strategy.

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Hinson brings more than 26 years of multifamily industry experience to Inhabit, with deep expertise spanning property operations, technology strategy, platform optimization, and organizational transformation reinforcing ResMan's differentiator as being "built for property managers by property managers." Throughout her career, she has led enterprise platform strategy, technology operations, and cross-functional initiatives supporting tens of thousands of multifamily units and some of the industry's largest owner-operators. She has partnered with owners, operators, and technology teams to implement scalable solutions, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. Known for her collaborative leadership style, Hinson is passionate about bringing teams together, aligning technology with operational excellence, and ensuring customer needs remain at the center of innovation.

A long-time ResMan customer and active member of the ResMan Client Advisory Board, Hinson is widely respected throughout the multifamily industry. She has contributed to numerous industry organizations, including the National Apartment Association, National Multi Housing Council, Houston Apartment Association, and the Real Estate Technology and Transformation Center.

"Throughout my career, I have found that some of the most impactful technology leaders are those who have lived the challenges our customers face every day," said John Vingia, Chief Operating Officer of Inhabit. "Sara has spent more than two decades leading operational and technology initiatives within the multifamily industry. She understands what it takes to manage at scale, how technology influences performance, and where customers need us to continue innovating. "

Vingia said Hinson's appointment reflects Inhabit's continued commitment to strengthening the connection between customer needs, operational execution, and product innovation.

"Sara joins Inhabit with a unique combination of operational experience, technology expertise, and industry credibility," Vingia said. "She has been a customer, an advisor, and a respected leader within the multifamily industry. Her ability to understand challenges from both the operator and technology perspectives will help us continue delivering solutions that create meaningful value for our customers."

"I've spent much of my career as both a customer and advocate for technology that helps operators perform at a higher level," Hinson said. "Having worked closely with ResMan for many years, I've seen firsthand the impact the platform has on our industry. I'm excited to join Inhabit, work alongside this talented team, and help shape the next chapter of innovation for our customers."

Hinson will be based in Plano, Texas, where she serves as a member of the Residential leadership team.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving over 5 million units in the residential and short-term rental property management industries. Our 1,500+ team members drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration across software, payments, and insurance. Learn more at www.inhabit.com.

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SOURCE Inhabit