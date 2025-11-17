Inhabit Launches New Slate of Product Features at OpTech 2025

Features include AI Advancements, Fraud Prevention Solutions and Expanded Compliance Tools for Property Management Companies

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit®, the residential industry's only enterprise-grade software provider offering both full-stack & platform-agnostic point solutions announced a robust lineup of product advancements that help property teams save time, reduce costs and mitigate risk. The new and enhanced solutions address needs in the areas of AI, Fraud Prevention and Compliance.

"Our teams are laser-focused on delivering innovative solutions that address the industry's toughest challenges," said Dan Roehl EVP/Managing Director of Inhabit's Residential Division. "This latest round of new products and significant enhancements reflects our commitment to enabling properties to capture the cost and time savings benefits of AI without the side effects that some have seen with the first-generation AI tools. Similarly, our new fraud solutions and compliance-related enhancements are being purpose-built to overcome challenges that other products have seemingly overlooked or left unaddressed. As we continue our scale up and investments in innovative technologies, we look forward to introducing more groundbreaking solutions in the coming weeks and months."

Next Generation Advancements in AI: Inhabit is bringing to market a new wave of AI-powered solutions that combine the power of AI with the empathy, understanding and oversight of humans to fully deliver on the promise of AI – saving time, reducing costs, minimizing risk and creating exceptional user experiences.

Anyone Home AI Leasing Assistant : Anyone Home continues to focus on Hybrid Intelligence with its AI-powered multichannel Leasing Assistant. The solution manages inbound voice, SMS (coming soon) and chat inquiries for leasing teams, seamlessly transitioning conversations to live agents when appropriate. This hybrid approach, rather than AI alone, enhances the leasing experience for renters while driving efficiencies and increasing conversion for properties. Anyone Home's technology also powers the next generation of ResMan's Leasing Assistant .





: Anyone Home continues to focus on Hybrid Intelligence with its AI-powered multichannel Leasing Assistant. The solution manages inbound voice, SMS (coming soon) and chat inquiries for leasing teams, seamlessly transitioning conversations to live agents when appropriate. This hybrid approach, rather than AI alone, enhances the leasing experience for renters while driving efficiencies and increasing conversion for properties. Anyone Home's technology also powers the next generation of . SiteCompli Metro AI : SiteCompli's new compliance assistant, Metro AI, responds to New York City regulatory compliance-related questions. The solution leverages the power of AI but with the judgment and oversight of human compliance experts to keep the technology "on the rails" as it helps teams understand compliance requirements and resolve compliance violations across their portfolio.





: SiteCompli's new compliance assistant, Metro AI, responds to New York City regulatory compliance-related questions. The solution leverages the power of AI but with the judgment and oversight of human compliance experts to keep the technology "on the rails" as it helps teams understand compliance requirements and resolve compliance violations across their portfolio. Razz AI SEO and Copy Assistant : The relaunch of Razz Interactive brings a renewed focus on raising the multifamily website bar with smart technology and bold designs that drive leases and elevate brands. With AI-enabled tools available within the Razz CMS and through ResMan Websites , property marketers save time and improve search rankings by leveraging AI to create SEO optimized content, including meta tags and descriptions.





: The relaunch of Razz Interactive brings a renewed focus on raising the multifamily website bar with smart technology and bold designs that drive leases and elevate brands. With AI-enabled tools available within the Razz CMS and through , property marketers save time and improve search rankings by leveraging AI to create SEO optimized content, including meta tags and descriptions. ValenceDocs Lease File Audit: Coming in early 2026 ValenceDocs is redefining lease audits with AI technology that instantly analyzes any lease, delivers real-time results, and uncovers actionable portfolio insights—helping property teams move faster, work smarter, and make confident decisions.

Protection Against Fraud: Application Fraud is one of the most significant challenges facing multifamily operators. Inhabit's team of experts is focused on helping property teams move beyond simply detecting fraud to solutions that focus on preventing fraud.

Western Reporting Digital Income Verification : What if validating income didn't require documents? Digital Income Verification sources and verifies income through a multilayered approach that validates the majority of applicants instantly using trusted third-party data – without documents and without any action on their part. The solution automatically deploys real-time checks and fraud tools if more information is needed to ensure a complete income picture for every applicant. Digital Income Verification is also available through ResMan and TenantTech and can be fully embedded in the screening workflow to save time and reduce errors. The solution integrates with most major property management systems.





: What if validating income didn't require documents? Digital Income Verification sources and verifies income through a multilayered approach that validates the majority of applicants instantly using trusted third-party data – without documents and without any action on their part. The solution automatically deploys real-time checks and tools if more information is needed to ensure a complete income picture for every applicant. Digital Income Verification is also available through and and can be fully embedded in the screening workflow to save time and reduce errors. The solution integrates with most major property management systems. Western Reporting Identity Verification: Arriving in early 2026, Identity Verification extends fraud prevention capabilities to help stop identity fraud before a tour starts or the application process begins. The solution, which will also be available through ResMan and TenantTech, leverages industry-leading third-party technology to save time, reduce risk, and help protect residents and staff.

Extended Support for Compliance: Keeping up with federal, state, and local laws and regulations is a never-ending task. Inhabit helps ease the burden with new solutions like SiteCompli's Metro AI as well as significant enhancements to other solutions that are designed to make compliance easier.

TenantTech Blue Moon Integration : TenantTech, Inhabit's online leasing solution, is now integrated with Blue Moon Software. The integration gives TenantTech customers the option to use Blue Moon rental applications and lease forms in regions where they do not currently have access to attorney-reviewed documents, helping properties save time, reduce risk, and save on legal costs.





: TenantTech, Inhabit's online leasing solution, is now integrated with Blue Moon Software. The integration gives TenantTech customers the option to use Blue Moon rental applications and lease forms in regions where they do not currently have access to attorney-reviewed documents, helping properties save time, reduce risk, and save on legal costs. ResMan Affordable: ResMan continues to raise the bar with capabilities that help HUD, LIHTC and Rural Development properties save time and stay in compliance. A new certification workflow wizard, enhancements to the affordable housing waitlist, ongoing updates to TIC forms, and expanded import and export capabilities are some of the latest improvements.

