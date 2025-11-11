John Kristel Appointed as Permanent CEO of Inhabit

Inhabit

Nov 11, 2025, 10:08 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit, a leading provider of software solutions for the residential and short-term property management industries, today announced the appointment of John Kristel as Chief Executive Officer. Kristel, who has served as President and interim CEO since earlier this year, will assume the permanent CEO role effective immediately.

"John has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic clarity, and a deep commitment to our mission, customers and employees during his time as interim CEO, which is no surprise given his successful track record in a number of executive roles over the years," said Ross Croley, Chairman of the Board at Inhabit. "The Board has full confidence in John's ability to lead Inhabit into its next phase of growth, innovation, and customer success."

Kristel brings decades of executive experience in technology and operations, and under his interim leadership, Inhabit has accelerated product innovation, strengthened client relationships, and expanded its market presence.

"I'm honored to continue leading this incredible team," said Kristel. "Inhabit is uniquely positioned to transform the property technology landscape, and I look forward to building on our momentum to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

Kristel's announcement is one of several key leadership hires made by Inhabit this year. The team recently announced other additions to its executive leadership team including technology veteran Kent Norton as Chief Technology Officer, Joe Turitz as General Counsel, and Sofia Rossato as Executive Vice President / Managing Director of the Short-Term Rental Division.

For more information about Inhabit and its leadership team, visit inhabit.com.

About Inhabit
Inhabit is a global PropTech software company serving over 5 million units in the residential and short-term property management industries. Our 1,500+ employees drive strategic partnerships, deliver best-in-class software solutions and services, and foster innovation and collaboration with business leaders and industry experts. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com.

