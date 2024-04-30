Inhabitr Raises $27 Million to Scale AI-Driven B2B Furnishing Platform

New capital infusion to drive commercial real estate sector growth and global market expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabitr , the pioneering AI-powered commercial real estate furnishing platform, has successfully secured $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Hamilton Ventures, alongside other influential commercial real estate owners and operators.

This substantial investment marks a significant milestone for Inhabitr, enabling the company to significantly increase its revenue target by furnishing over 100,000 units by the end of 2025. The funding will further drive growth in the B2B sector, serving a diverse spectrum of commercial real estate, including hospitality, multifamily, and student housing, catering to both independent and branded properties across budget to luxury segments. Additionally, Inhabitr plans to utilize the funds to expand its presence into the Middle Eastern and UK markets.

Inhabitr's innovative platform harnesses AI technology and seamlessly blends human expertise with real-time insights into global furniture inventory, cost, and availability. Powered by cutting-edge AI specifically trained for FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment), it transforms how you discover, curate, purchase, and get value from design assets. Imagine using Generative AI to visualize design concepts or leveraging Large Language Models to find the perfect piece for your space. This platform, fueled by disruptive technologies, represents a design experience unlike any other.

In addition to its AI capabilities, Inhabitr offers a proprietary financing solution that allows commercial real estate owners to upgrade their properties with minimal upfront investment, a particularly valuable offering in the current challenging capital market environment. Notable success stories include the furnishing of a 140-room boutique hotel in Hawaii within a five-month timeframe, resulting in significant cost savings, a six-month reduction in project duration compared to competitors, and the elimination of the need for a $1 million upfront investment.

The company caters to the unique requirements of commercial real estate owners and operators, streamlining the traditionally fragmented furnishing process. Inhabitr's technology-driven approach facilitates up to a 50% faster furnishing process and up to 30% lower costs compared to conventional methods. Having already furnished over 20,000 units with end-to-end service from design, procure, install and finance across the United States for a broad range of projects in commercial real estate, Inhabitr has already established itself as an innovative leader in the commercial furnishing space.

"At Inhabitr, we are on a mission to revolutionize the commercial furnishing industry through cutting-edge technology," stated Ankur Agrawal , founder and CEO of Inhabitr. "Unlike traditional residential furniture companies with a professional arm, Inhabitr is purpose-built to address the unique challenges of commercial real estate. Our AI-powered platform, coupled with our extensive network of suppliers and partners, enables us to deliver high-quality, commercial-grade furniture solutions with unparalleled flexibility, speed, cost-efficiency, and sustainability. This latest funding round is a testament to our innovative approach and will empower us to accelerate our growth, expand internationally, and continue to transform the commercial furnishing landscape."

"Inhabitr has truly revolutionized the furnishing process for hospitality properties which historically has always been a cumbersome and fragmented process, having to coordinate multiple vendors for design, procurement, delivery and more," remarked Guneet Bajwa , owner of Presidio Companies . "As an owner of various branded hotels, including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt properties, we have experienced firsthand the transformative impact of Inhabitr's AI-powered platform. By consolidating multiple steps into a single seamless solution, Inhabitr has not only accelerated the furnishing process but has also delivered superior quality furniture at a lower cost compared to traditional vendors."

Since its inception in 2018, Inhabitr has carved out a distinct niche in the B2B furniture sector, focusing on commercial real estate while competitors have ventured into the consumer space. With a workforce exceeding 150 full-time employees spanning six countries, the company boasts a formidable global presence. The Series B funding round, which brings Inhabitr's total funding to $31 million, positions the company to further strengthen its team as it embarks on its international expansion journey.

"Investing in Inhabitr and leading the Series B funding round was a natural choice given their remarkable growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to innovation," said Prashant Kothari , Managing Director of Hamilton Ventures . "With one of the best teams we have seen and disruptive AI technology, we believe Inhabitr is well-positioned to continue redefining the B2B furniture landscape. Hamilton is thrilled to support them in their global expansion efforts."

For more information about Inhabitr and its end-to-end B2B furnishing platform, visit inhabitr.ai .

About Inhabitr

Inhabitr is the first AI-powered commercial real estate furnishing platform offering a seamless end-to-end solution covering design, procurement, installation, and financing. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology in tandem with an extensive network of suppliers and factory partners, Inhabitr excels in delivering high-quality, commercial-grade furniture solutions characterized by unmatched flexibility, speed, cost-efficiency, and sustainability. With a proven track record of furnishing over 20,000 units across the United States, Inhabitr serves a diverse spectrum of commercial real estate sectors, including hospitality, multifamily, and student housing assets, catering to both independent and branded properties across budget to luxury segments.

