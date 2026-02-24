Inhance Technologies Announces New U.S. Supply of Packaged Fluorine and Fluorine Gas Mixtures

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies, a global leader in specialty fluorine chemistry and advanced materials technologies, today announced a new U.S.-based supply of packaged fluorine and custom fluorine mixtures, now available from its Catoosa, Oklahoma facility, following recent investments to expand capabilities at this site. This capability increases domestic access to fluorine and its mixtures for semiconductor, pharmaceutical, industrial, and specialty chemical markets.

Inhance Technologies leadership and project teams celebrate the start of packaged fluorine production during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Catoosa, Oklahoma facility.

With decades of experience in fluorine generation and fluorine-based chemistries, Inhance Technologies supports critical applications including semiconductor chamber cleaning and etching, fluorination of plastics and elastomers, and the production of fluorochemicals, as well as pharmaceutical and battery material intermediates. At Catoosa, these packaged fluorine offerings sit alongside advanced fluorochemical capabilities, including CFx, performance additives, and fluoropolymer purification, to support high‑performance applications.

The launch of packaged fluorine gas and mixtures reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, critical technologies, and manufacturing in the U.S. These offerings are designed to help customers enhance supply security, streamline logistics, and qualify a reliable U.S. source. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with company leadership and project team members marked the official opening of the new packaged fluorine plant at Catoosa.

"Inhance Technologies has long been recognized for its fluorine expertise and commitment to safety, reliability, and quality," said Prakash Iyer, Chief Executive Officer at Inhance Technologies. "By introducing packaged fluorine and fluorine gas mixtures from our U.S. operations, we are giving customers greater flexibility and a domestic supply option."

The new offering includes packaged fluorine and fluorine inert gas mixtures, along with custom fluorine blends tailored to customers' specific process conditions and purity requirements. Supported by robust safety and quality processes, U.S.-based manufacturing, and flexible packaging configurations, these solutions are designed to meet rigorous operational and regulatory standards globally.

Fluorine and its mixtures play a critical role across multiple markets, including semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical, industrial, and specialty chemicals production. Inhance Technologies' new U.S.-based packaged fluorine offering is intended to simplify sourcing, reduce risk in global supply chains, and enable close technical collaboration around specialized fluorine formulations.

About Inhance Technologies

Inhance Technologies is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, gases, and material transformation technologies that enable high‑performance applications across critical industries. For more than 40 years, the company has partnered with customers globally to deliver customized barrier and surface technologies, specialty gases, performance additives, advanced fluorochemicals, and fluoropolymer purification solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Inhance Technologies operates a global manufacturing network serving markets including semiconductors, healthcare, energy storage, crop protection, and transportation.

