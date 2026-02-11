Inhance Technologies Strengthens Global Manufacturing Network to Support Growth in High-Performance Markets

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies today announced targeted investments of approximately $10 million across its global manufacturing network to support growing customer demand in high-performance markets, including semiconductors, healthcare, crop protection, energy storage, and industrial applications.

As part of its long-term strategy, the company is expanding capabilities and capacity at several key facilities in the United States, including Chicago, IL; St. Louis, MO; Atlanta, GA; and Catoosa, OK. In addition, the company is investing in multiple co-located fluorine generation sites in Latin America and Australia, further deepening collaboration with key customers to support evolving market needs. Together, these investments reflect a continued shift toward a manufacturing model that concentrates core capabilities in enhanced regional hubs while expanding on-site and co-located operations in regions where customers are growing.

As part of this approach, Inhance Technologies has completed its footprint optimization in the United States and is now focused on investing in growth at its U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Catoosa, as well as expanding customer-integrated and co-located operations.

"We are investing from a position of strength," said Prakash Iyer, Chief Executive Officer of Inhance Technologies. "Building on strong recent performance and continued momentum across our core markets, we are executing on our strategic plan around priority geographies and technologies. These investments reflect where our customers are growing and where demand for advanced fluorine-based technologies and barrier and surface treatment solutions continues to accelerate. By focusing resources in our key facilities and expanding customer-integrated operations, we are strengthening our network to support our customers' long-term success."

The investments in Chicago, St. Louis, and Atlanta support the Barrier and Surface Technologies business, reinforcing capacity and responsiveness in packaging and surface treatment operations. These facilities provide regional flexibility, shorter lead times, expanded capabilities, and reliable service for customers across key markets.

In Catoosa, Oklahoma, Inhance Technologies is enhancing manufacturing that supports packaged F₂ and F₂ mixtures, advanced fluorochemical products (such as CFx), Performance Additives, and fluoropolymer purification. Catoosa's capabilities align closely with high-performance applications in semiconductors, healthcare, energy storage, and other industrial markets.

The company also continues to expand strategic on-site fluorine installations at key customer locations, enabling close collaboration, enhanced supply reliability, and faster response times to adapt to evolving needs.

