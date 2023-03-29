Inimmune to Play a Key Role at the World Vaccine Congress on April 3-6, 2023

MISSOULA, Mont., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune, a leading biotech company focused on the development of novel vaccine adjuvants, immunotherapies and delivery systems, announced today that its Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer, Jay Evans, Ph.D., and its Chief Operating Officer, David Burkhart, Ph.D., will play key roles at the World Vaccine Congress event.



Dr. Evans will serve as the Chair of the Vaccine Technologies Workshop on Monday, April 3rd from 10 am-5 pm (EST), featuring 18 speakers presenting on Breakthrough Vaccine Technologies. Additionally, Dr. Evans will provide an update on Inimmune's "Development of Th17 Inducing Adjuvants and Delivery Systems" at 3:00 pm, during the Vaccine Technologies workshop. This update will showcase Inimmune's progress in developing innovative solutions to enhance vaccine efficacy and safety.

Dr. Evans will also participate as a panelist on Monday afternoon at 4 pm (EST), discussing "Opportunities and Challenges of Adjuvants." This panel will explore the latest trends and challenges in adjuvant research and development, as well as opportunities for the industry to overcome these challenges.



Additionally, David Burkhart, Ph.D., COO of Inimmune, will co-chair the Adjuvanted Vaccine Formulation & Delivery Roundtable on Tuesday, April 4th, from 9:40-11:10 am EST. Dr. Burkhart will co-chair the roundtable with Dr. Derek O'Hagan from GSK. The roundtable will bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in adjuvanted vaccine formulation and delivery technology.



Protection from infectious diseases is dependent on the human immune system and training of that immune system is often dependent on effective vaccines. Vaccine adjuvants like those being developed at Inimmune are used to enhance the immune response to vaccines. Adjuvants are also important in other areas of medicine, such as immuno-oncology, allergy, and autoimmunity. Inimmune is focused on developing innovative vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems to enhance global health.



"We are thrilled to have both Dr. Evans and Dr. Burkhart representing Inimmune at the World Vaccine Congress event," said Alan Joslyn Ph.D., CEO of Inimmune. "Their participation in these important discussions underscores our commitment to developing novel vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems to improve global health outcomes."



The World Vaccine Congress event brings together leading experts, researchers, and scientists from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in vaccine research and development. This year's event will be held from April 3rd to 6th, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About Inimmune:

Inimmune Corp. (Missoula, MT) is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, vaccine adjuvants and vaccines. Inimmune is harnessing the human immune system to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. Their laboratories and offices are housed in the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) in Missoula.



For more information on Inimmune's research and development of novel vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems, please visit www.inimmune.com.



Contact:

Media Relations

Inimmune Corporation

Phone: (406)-541-5913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inimmune