Initiative of more than 40 discussants at 2023 ISIF: Multilateralism to tackle global challenges

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 3 to 5, 2023, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the People's Government of Guangdong Province and the World Leadership Alliance - Club de Madrid jointly organized the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) at the Imperial Springs International Conference Center, Guangzhou, China. Under the theme of Multilateralism: More Exchanges, Greater Inclusiveness and Cooperation, the Forum addressed pressing challenges for global Cooperation.

More than 130 guests from political, academic, and business circles in over 40 countries, including over 30 former heads of state, heads of government, and leaders of international organizations, over 60 internationally-renowned experts and scholars and representatives of diplomatic missions, attended the Forum.

During the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum, participants had in-depth discussions on a number of topics, including the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, prospects for the global economy, traditional and non-traditional challenges and solutions, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development and the need for climate action, people-to-people exchanges, and the future of multilateralism and global governance reform. The 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum clearly noted that all should overcome fragmentation through exchanges, resolve antagonism through inclusiveness, and achieve a common future through cooperation. All should work together to tackle global risks and challenges, and create a brighter future for the world.

The Forum has called for multilateralism to address global challenges. All need to firmly uphold the authority and central role of the United Nations, embrace the UN Charter as the basis for international relations, and adhere to the concept of global governance based on dialogue, consultations, joint development and shared interests. International and regional organizations as well as multilateral cooperation mechanisms should align efforts to strengthen multilateralism and be builders of world peace and contributors to global development.

The world has entered a period of comprehensive digital transformation.

Technological innovation remains a global strategic priority and a leading force for development based on innovation-driven productivity. The Forum called on countries to invigorate the potential of cooperation in traditional fields, expand the vitality of cooperation in new fields such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, promote the deep integration of the real and digital economies, and give full play to the key role of science and technology in solving global crises.

The attending guests unanimously agreed that the foundation of friendly cooperation among all countries in the world lies in the people. All should continue to give full play to the unique and important role of people-to-people diplomacy in communicating with the world, deepening understanding, enhancing mutual trust, forging consensus, and promoting cooperation.

News Releases in Similar Topics

