Injection Molded Plastics Market size to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the automotive industry to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The injection molded plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in demand for injection-molded plastics from developing countries is notably driving the injection-molded plastics market. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (packaging, consumer goods and electronics, automobile, and pharmaceuticals and others), product (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the injection molded plastics market including All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE North America INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL Austria GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Tessy Plastics Corp., The Rodon Group, TR Electronic, and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request Free Sample Report. for detailed company information

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

All Plastics LLC: The company offers medical injection molding which is a plastic molding and manufacturing process involving liquefied plastic into a mold to create plastic products of various shapes and sizes.

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth of the packaging segment is significant during the forecast period. There is a significant use of injection molded plastics in the food and beverages industry for the production of cans for beverages, packaging material (for food), and caps. Some of the main classifications of packaging include rigid and flexible. There is an increasing adoption of injection molding plastics for the production of rigid plastics. Cups, bottles, and cans are some of the main application areas of rigid plastics.

Geography

APAC accounts for 65% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are some of the main countries in APAC which are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the market growth in APAC include the rapid expansion of the end-user industries, including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist injection molded plastics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the injection molded plastics size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the injection molded plastics market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of injection molded plastics market companies

