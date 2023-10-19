Injection Molded Plastics Market size to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the automotive industry to boost the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Oct, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The injection molded plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in demand for injection-molded plastics from developing countries is notably driving the injection-molded plastics market. However, factors such as the threat of substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (packaging, consumer goods and electronics, automobile, and pharmaceuticals and others), product (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Now

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the injection molded plastics market including All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE North America INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL Austria GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Tessy Plastics Corp., The Rodon Group, TR Electronic, and Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request Free Sample Report. for detailed company information

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

All Plastics LLC: The company offers medical injection molding which is a plastic molding and manufacturing process involving liquefied plastic into a mold to create plastic products of various shapes and sizes.

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The market share growth of the packaging segment is significant during the forecast period. There is a significant use of injection molded plastics in the food and beverages industry for the production of cans for beverages, packaging material (for food), and caps. Some of the main classifications of packaging include rigid and flexible. There is an increasing adoption of injection molding plastics for the production of rigid plastics. Cups, bottles, and cans are some of the main application areas of rigid plastics.
  • Product

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 65% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are some of the main countries in APAC which are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. Some of the main factors that are fuelling the market growth in APAC include the rapid expansion of the end-user industries, including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.
  • Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Injection Molded Plastics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist injection molded plastics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the injection molded plastics size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the injection molded plastics market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of injection molded plastics market companies

Related Reports:

The printing inks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,852.3 million.

The functional textile finishing agents market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 822.96 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Metaverse in Fashion Market to grow by USD 6.61 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by the growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform - Technavio

Metaverse in Fashion Market to grow by USD 6.61 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by the growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform - Technavio

The metaverse in fashion market by platform (computer, mobile, and headset) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle...
Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market size to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co. & Bull Outdoor Products Inc., and many more - Technavio

Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market size to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Co. & Bull Outdoor Products Inc., and many more - Technavio

The outdoor kitchen cabinets market is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.91%. The outdoor kitchen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.