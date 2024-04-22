Injection Molding Market size is set to grow by USD 30.65 billion from 2023-2027, All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC and BORCHE North America INC., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global injection molding market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.65 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.

Global Injection Molding Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

All Plastics LLC, Biomerics LLC, BORCHE North America INC., C and J Industries Inc., Currier Plastics Inc., D and M Plastics LLC, ENGEL Austria GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Formplast GmbH, Hehnke GmbH and Co KG, H and K Muller GmbH and Co. KG, HTI Plastics, Husky Technologies, Majors Plastics Inc., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc., Proto Labs Inc., The Rodon Group, Tessy Plastics Corp., TR Electronic, Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.

Analyst Review

The Injection Molding Market encompasses various industries, including Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical and electronics. Packaging technology, a significant segment, emphasizes Sustainable packaging solutions for Rural areas, E-commerce, and Organized retail. Rigid plastic, particularly in the form of Cups, is a popular choice for injection molding due to its durability and cost-effectiveness. The Omicron strain's impact on global supply chains has highlighted the importance of local manufacturing, boosting demand for Injection Molding OEMs. Plastic Injection Molding, a key process, utilizes molten material to create injection molded plastics, including high-density polyethylene, polycarbonate, and polyvinyl chloride. Thermosetting polymers and thermoplastic polymers are also used extensively. Moreover, the Metal material segment and Bioplastics are emerging trends in the Packaging Applications and Medical Applications sectors, respectively. Injection Molding continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions for diverse industries.

Key Market Drivers

The injection molding market experiences significant growth, particularly in the production of miscellaneous assembly parts for industries such as packaging, healthcare, electrical and electronics. Advanced injection molding technology, including highly efficient machines, saves up to 25% energy, reducing costs and enhancing sustainability. In the packaging sector, this technology is used to create lightweight, durable, and serializable products, such as needle housings and pregnancy test devices. The polypropylene segment and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) are popular raw materials due to their strength, appearance, and consumer appeal. Regulatory rules and end-user needs prioritize optical clarity, biocompatibility, and rapid industrialization. In rural areas and e-commerce, sustainable packaging solutions are in high demand. Improved living standards and disposable income increase the need for rigid plastic cups and containers. With inexpensive labor costs, the fragmented industry continues to innovate, focusing on acceleration performance, repeatability, and injection times. California facilities are at the forefront of these advancements, producing injection-molded parts for various industries.

Challenges and Opportunities

The injection molding market encompasses various industries, including medical devices and automotive. In medical applications, stringent regulations such as the US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 21 Part 820 and the EU's REACH impact the use of injection molding machines. These regulations apply to the production of medical devices, including drug-delivery systems, respiratory care, and diabetes management devices. Lightweight medical devices and disposable products require servo motors, gears, racks, and ball screws for precision manufacturing. Energy savings and the use of high-grade raw materials, such as thermoplastic and thermosetting materials like nylon, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polysulfide, contribute to the market's growth. The market also caters to the automobile industry, providing components like vehicle interior wraps and assembly parts. The metal material segment includes iron and steel, while bioplastics offer sustainable alternatives for packaging applications. The Omicron strain and ongoing regulations may impact the market, particularly in packaging applications. Injection molding involves the use of molten material in a mold to create injection molded plastics and thermosetting polymers, such as high-density polyethylene, polycarbonate, and polyvinyl chloride. OEMs continue to drive demand for plastic injection molding and innovation in energy-efficient structures.

The Injection Molding Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for smart building technologies in the construction industry. Developing countries and public infrastructure projects are driving construction expenditure, leading to increased demand for injection-molded products. Alloys and metals, used for their weight, ultraviolet protection, insulation, and cost-effectiveness, are key raw materials in this industry. Innovations in flooring, plumbing, walls, and roofs require precision manufacturing, resulting in the use of robots and automation processes. Intelligent packaging, using smart materials for environmental detection, is also increasing demand for injection-molded components in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors. Technical advancements include the use of needle housings, pregnancy test devices, and medical devices in the polypropylene segment. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene is another important raw material. Despite initial tooling costs, the lightweight, durable, and cost-effective nature of injection-molded components makes them an attractive choice for various industries.

Market Overview

The Injection Molding Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the use of advanced technologies such as polypropylenes, polystyrenes, and thermoplastics. These materials offer benefits like durability, cost-effectiveness, and design flexibility. The market is segmented into various categories, including automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging, and consumer goods. The market's growth can be attributed to factors like increasing demand for plastic products, rising disposable income, and technological advancements. Countries like China, the US, and Germany are major contributors to the market's growth. The market's future looks promising, with opportunities in emerging economies and the development of biodegradable plastics.

