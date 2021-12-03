Injured on the Field? Rapid-Ease Offers a Speedy Recovery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is a safe, natural, and effective way to treat minor sprains, strains, bruises, and muscular injuries. The topical pain reliever is particularly good to have around when the cold-weather sports season kicks off.

Fall is the season of sports — and not just of a professional or collegiate nature. Rec leagues and school sports programs fire up across the U.S. just as the weather starts to cool off and the leaves start falling.

Working out and competing in cold weather can be a great way for students and hobbyists alike to stay fit. In a feature for Harvard Health Publishing, assistant professor of sports medicine and rehabilitation for Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, Dr. Adam Tenforde, explains that "In colder temperatures your heart doesn't have to work as hard, you sweat less, and expend less energy, all of which means you can exercise more efficiently."

While playing in cooler weather can be great in many respects, though, it can also have some troubles — especially where injuries are concerned. Shifting from warm indoor environments to much colder external settings can wreak havoc on muscles, tendons, and ligaments, in particular.

Harvard Health points out that cold muscles increase the risk for strains and injuries. It's important to do proper dynamic stretching before working out, especially out in cold weather. However, that isn't always enough, especially when competing. The vacillating nature of a sports game can lead to periods of slow movement, tightening tendons, and muscle cramps.

That's where Rapid-Ease can be of assistance. "Rapid-Ease Pain Relief Cream gives fast, safe, targeted pain relief," explains the company's founder and New Zealand native, Kim Davies-Haycock, "It also quickly reduces the painful inflammatory symptoms of bruising, heat, swelling, and redness. And it helps you heal — naturally. But for an athlete, it has the extra bonus of being a great muscle rub, quickly warming up cold, tight muscles and relieving cramping so you warm up better, play, or run with a greater range of motion and reduce your injury risk."

Rather than lean on the outdated R.I.C.E. protocol or unhealthy NSAIDs, Rapid-Ease taps into the power of 100% natural ingredients.

Arnica flower, Comfrey leaf, MSM, Menthol, and Peppermint oil are brought to bear — and not in watered-down or ineffective quantities, either. These are included in the Rapid-Ease formula at potent, therapeutic levels of over 17% that make the real, fast difference. It's a difference you can feel just a few minutes after rubbing into your cold, tight and painful muscles.

Rapid-Ease uses a synergistic blend of many of nature's most powerful healers to facilitate a fast, safe, and effective healing process. The topical salve is designed to treat mild to moderate muscle and joint injuries. These include sprains, strains, muscle tears, muscular backache, and other common sports issues.

The natural blend can also operate as a cool-down agent that reduces lactic acid build-up and speeds recovery from the inevitable microtears that come from high-impact sports. This helps prevent any niggles from turning into serious season-stopping injuries.

This is never more helpful than during sports in the cold fall and winter weather. From increasing blood flow to managing cold muscles, preventing strains, and healing existing injuries, Rapid-Ease is a sports solution that should be on hand before the first whistle blows this season.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients at highly therapeutic levels to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease at rapid-ease.com .

