Injuries Can Increase with Warmer Temperatures and Entry to Summer Season

Combined Insurance, a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, encourages consumers to consider whether they are financially prepared for the costs of serious injuries to themselves or their family members, should they occur as the warm weather brings about more physical activities.

"Consumers often think they can cover the medical costs associated with various injuries with major medical insurance, but the out of pocket costs can add up very quickly," said Doug Abercrombie, Senior Vice President and Chief Agency Officer at Combined Insurance. "We encourage consumers to consider supplemental insurance to help offset the various expenses that can be incurred and not covered by major medical plans."

Supplemental accident insurance, such as Combined's Accident & Sickness Protector policy, is one way consumers can help prepare them and their family members for costs associated with various injuries and illnesses. While policies vary by state, most provide benefit to policyholders in the following three ways:

Benefits for routine post-accident care such as emergency-room treatment and physician care

Cash benefits paid directly to policyholder

Peace of mind – coverage is yours and doesn't stop if you leave or are separated from your job like some major medical plans will

Summer injuries are preventative. Simply consider these tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics[3], in addition to contacting your local insurance agent about an accident policy:

Wear the right gear. Players should wear appropriate and properly fit protective equipment such as pads (neck, shoulder, elbow, chest, knee, shin), helmets, mouth guards, face guards, protective cups and/or eyewear.

Take breaks. Rest periods during practice and games can reduce injuries and prevent heat illness.

Avoid heat injury by drinking plenty of fluids before, during and after exercise or play; decrease or stop practices or competitions during high heat/humidity periods;

Take time off. Plan to have at least 1 day off per week and at least one month off per year from training for a particular sport to allow the body to recover.

To learn more about the various supplemental insurance policies Combined Insurance offers or "Get a Quote," visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, IL.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is also a 2018 Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer named by G.I. Jobs Magazine—marking the seventh consecutive year on the Top 10 employer list and fourth consecutive year in the Top 5. For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

The information provided by this document is only a brief description. Products vary by state and are subject to availability and qualifications. See the actual policy or policies for complete details of the policy features, benefits, options, rates, definitions, limitations, and exclusions. Accident and Accident and Sickness insurance policies issued by Combined Insurance Company of America in all states, except New York. In New York, policies are issued by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY). Combined Insurance Company of America is not licensed and does not solicit business in New York.

[1] Content source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Division of Unintentional Injury Prevention. March 14, 2017. [2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Division of Unintentional Injury Prevention. May 2, 2016. [3] American Academy of Pediatrics, Sports Injury Prevention Tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics. March 16, 2017, April 13, 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/injuries-can-increase-with-warmer-temperatures-and-entry-to-summer-season-300662011.html

SOURCE Combined Insurance

Related Links

http://www.combinedinsurance.com

