IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Defective vehicles and vehicle parts can cause malfunctions that result in serious and even deadly collisions. Defective brakes, steering, electrical, and mechanical systems can cause cars and trucks to skid, flip and sometimes catch fire.

Injuries caused by defective vehicles and vehicle parts include:

Neck, back, and spinal cord injuries

Brain injuries and TBI

Broken bones

Cuts and lacerations

Internal bleeding

Serious burns

Paralysis

Wrongful death.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident because the vehicle was defective, you could be entitled to economic and non-economic damages, including the cost of medical bills, time off work, and pain and suffering. These accidents are particularly tragic if the manufacturer has a history of safety violations or recalls.

"We see a lot of injuries caused by defective vehicles and vehicle parts, and these are always heartbreaking," said Attorney Aaron Fhima, partner at Neale & Fhima law firm. "Sometimes the owners don't know until it's too late that their car's defect could be life-threatening."

The time to prevent accidental injuries due to defective vehicles is before they happen. If you own a vehicle with a chronic defect, filing a lemon law claim in California may be the right move. The Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act (California's lemon law) offers legal remedies for frustrated vehicle owners. If your claim is successful, you can force a manufacturer to repurchase or replace your defective car or truck. If an accident has already happened and you've been injured, then you can file a personal injury lawsuit to receive compensation.

In 2021, California reported more than 4,100 motor-vehicle deaths, and tens of thousands more people were injured in car accidents. In the U.S., a person's lifetime odds of dying in a motor vehicle crash are about 1 in 101. Speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are leading causes of car crashes, but defective brakes, steering, or airbags can also cause drivers to lose control and collide with other vehicles.

"We encourage everyone to wear safety belts, follow the rules of the road, and keep car maintenance up to date," Fhima said. "The last thing anyone wants is to get injured in a car wreck, especially as winter approaches."

