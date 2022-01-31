Ink Resins Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ink Resin Market by Resin Type (Modified Rosins, Hydrocarbon, Modified Cellulose), by Technology (Oil, Solvent, Water, UV-curable), by Application (Printing & Publication, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards & Cartons) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Ink Resins Market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Increasing environmental protection standards for the printing ink industry, growth of packaging and energy curable inks industries, increasing demand for UV-cured inks, and new resin technologies are the key factors contributing to the growth of the ink resins market.

The modified rosin resin type to be the largest of ink resins market.

Resin is expected to be the largest ink resin type segment. The modified rosin is a natural resin obtained from pine trees and is regarded as an inexpensive resin. Its price has risen slightly over the last decade; however, there has been little decline in its use. It is ecologically sound to produce rosin from living sources, as opposed to fossil sources and tree stumps, making gum rosin a regenerative starting material for printing ink resins. Rosin has been used in alcohol-based lacquers, in combination with mineral oils for applications such as comic publication and newspaper inks.

The UV-curable-based technology to witness the fastest growth of ink resins market.

The use of UV-curable inks in the US in the packaging market continues to increase, especially with the introduction of low migration inks that support current global and regional regulations. Key advantages of UV-cured inks are solvent-free inks resulting in lower insurance, high level of product resistance, ease of usage, and flexibility to accommodate various sizes and variety of print jobs. Solvent-based inks continue to be the largest technology segment. The main resin used is low viscosity nitrocellulose (NC), which is featured in more than 70% of all solvent-based liquid inks. Liquid media, based on NC, disperse pigment reasonably well, have a good balance between viscosity and solids content, have low odor, print well, and are compatible with a large number of media based on other polymers.

The gravure printing process to be largest of ink resins market.

Gravure and flexographic printing processes continue to replace lithographic inks in several applications with the growing packaging segment. The digital printing process is rapidly gaining market share owing to the shift from ink media to electronic media in the publication sector. Other printing processes such as letterpress have become obsolete and are losing market share to the flexographic and gravure processes.

The printing & publication to be the largest application of ink resins market.

There is a high potential for demand growth of ink resins from the flexible packaging and corrugated cardboard & cartons segments during 2021-2026 due to improved living standard in developing countries and increased demand for food security.

The demand for resins from the printing & publication segment is declining due to the shift toward the digital media and the Internet in addition to the decline in demand from the newspaper and magazine industry.

APAC is the largest ink resins market in the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the ink resins market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate coupled with heavy investments across industries such as printing & publication, flexible packaging, corrugated cardboards & cartons. The key players of the ink resins market are expanding their production capacities in APAC, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to APAC are the low cost of production, availability of skilled and cheap labor, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better manner.

The key players profiled in the ink resins market report are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Lawter (US).

