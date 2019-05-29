Inkling CEO Jeff Carr to Share Success of Mobile Learning Enablement at Future Stores Seattle 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a mobile learning enablement platform for distributed workforces, today announced that CEO Jeff Carr will be one of the featured speakers discussing transformative store experiences at Future Stores Seattle 2019, June 4-7. Carr will join Eric Roth, manager of Learning and Development at Love's Travel Stops, for an educational session taking place at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

Carr and Roth will share results of Love's implementation of the Inkling modern, mobile content solution during the session "Empowered Employees = Happy Employees. Just Ask Love's." Love's leveraged Inkling to provide its more than 17,000 workers with training and on-the-job reference materials, enabling them to excel at their jobs. During the session, the speakers will explain how Love's addressed its challenges training a diverse group of distributed employees and achieved an initial adoption rate of 91 percent within two weeks of releasing mobile content to their stores. They also will discuss how Inkling supports proper execution of marketing programs by in-store employees by providing increased awareness and knowledge.

"One of the main reasons why employees leave their job is because they don't feel equipped with the information or tools to succeed," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "By putting content in their hands, when and where they need it, Inkling empowers employees with the resources they require to feel confident in their abilities. Love's is a perfect example of how new mobile content resources are being implemented to meet the needs of the modern employee."

Inkling also will be in booth 213 at Future Stores Seattle 2019. To learn more, read the Love's customer story , visit Inkling's booth, or contact Katie Arsenio, events@inkling.com to set up a meeting.

About Inkling

Inkling is a mobile learning enablement platform designed for distributed workforces. Inkling brings together learning and doing to improve the employee experience from day one and every day after that by delivering mobile, effortless access to the training and resources they need to be successful in their role. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.inkling.com.

SOURCE Inkling

Related Links

https://www.inkling.com

