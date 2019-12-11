Inkling Wins Two 2019 Excellence in Learning Technology Awards from Brandon Hall Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it won two bronze 2019 Brandon Hall Group awards for best advances in "Unique Learning Technology" and "Emerging Learning Technology."

This is the second consecutive year Inkling has been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group as a double winner for its innovations in learning technology. Inkling won a gold for "Best Advance in Mobile Technology" and a silver for "Best Advance in Content Management Technology" in 2018.

"Inkling is revolutionizing digital learning experiences and journeys with a modern learning platform, which provides just-in-time learning, critical skill development, and performance improvement in an engaging and consistent manner to drive business results," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "We are humbled and honored to again be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for delivering digital transformation innovations in learning technology to meet the needs of today's modern workforce."

Inkling provides a unique, integrated combination of learning content authoring and delivery, simplified LMS capabilities and an operationally-focused learning experience platform (LXP). This combination makes it simple for users to access mission-critical custom content and learning at the time of need. Inkling's modern learning platform simplifies the learning management process, making it easy to rapidly onboard, ramp up and equip learners with the exact information they need to succeed. The Inkling platform simultaneously provides managers and administrators with real-time visibility into assignments, engagement, performance and execution.

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," added Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon product innovation, differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.

Winners were announced on December 5, 2019. Inkling will receive its awards at Brandon Hall's HCM Excellence Conference 2020, taking place February 4-6, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A full list of winners can be found on the Brandon Hall website.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. ( www.brandonhall.com ).

About Inkling

Inkling is a global leader digital learning solutions designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .



