Inland Empire Cold Storage Achieves Highest Marks on First AIB & Costco GMP Certification Audit

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Cold Storage (IECS), a family-owned cold storage provider, is proud to announce its successful completion of the AIB International and Costco GMP audit certification with an impressive score of 925 out of 1000. This score is the highest awarded to a first-time facility in a surprise audit, according to the AIB auditor.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of newly promoted Operations Manager Leonela Lopez and Warehouse Manager Ghenghis Martinez. Leonela, who now oversees both IECS and its sister company, Landjet, has been instrumental in ensuring that the facility operates to the highest standards of food safety and efficiency. Ghenghis Martinez, who now oversees the day-to-day operations of the IECS warehouse, has played a key role, along with his entire IECS team, in maintaining the superior quality standards that led to this certification.

With over 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art storage facilities, IECS specializes in handling premium products such as imported cheeses, seafood, and frozen goods. This certification further reinforces IECS's position as a trusted partner for food manufacturers and distributors in Southern California, especially those requiring compliance with Costco's stringent supplier standards.

A Critical Partnership for Local Distribution

This certification is also a significant advantage for IECS's sister company, Landjet. Landjet provides local distribution services for food manufacturers, importers, and suppliers throughout California and the Southwest, specializing in LTL (Less-than-Truckload) and local deliveries, particularly to retailers like Costco. By leveraging the certified storage solutions offered by IECS, Landjet can now ensure the highest level of food safety and quality control for its clients, further enhancing its local distribution network.

"Our team is incredibly proud of this achievement," said Lopez. "This certification means we can now offer storage solutions to a wider range of customers who require AIB and GMP certifications, particularly those working with major retailers like Costco. It also allows us to better support our sister company Landjet in their mission to provide seamless and safe distribution across the region."

IECS continues to uphold its values of quality, flexibility, and personalized service, offering a range of services including chilled, frozen, and dry storage, sorting, and labeling services.

