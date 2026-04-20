Inland Empire Health Plan ranks in 100th percentile on provider satisfaction survey

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), one of the top five largest Medicaid health plans in the country, has achieved a 100th percentile national ranking in overall satisfaction on Press Ganey's Provider Experience Survey.

The annual survey was sent to 3,000 providers in the IEHP network between July to August 2025. Questions varied from satisfaction with health plan call center helpfulness to timelessness of claims processing and care coordination. Primary care physicians, specialists and behavioral health professionals comprised the 962 who completed the survey.

"Results like these—and achieving performance in the 100th percentile—serves as a powerful reminder that our programs and services are making a meaningful impact for our 1.4 million members and nearly 10,000 providers," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "I am deeply grateful to our provider network and every team member whose dedication is helping to reshape what healthcare can look like in the Inland Empire."

IEHP continues to score higher than other similar plans in the following areas:

Overall satisfaction

Finance issues

Utilization and quality management

Pharmacy services

Call center staffing

Provider relations

Of those surveyed, 98% said they would recommend IEHP to other physician-led practices.

Results also identified areas for improvement, including interpreter services and telehealth education. IEHP's Provider Experience department has a detailed plan to address needs and improve growth in these areas by increasing support for clinical workflows and optimizing technology and infrastructure.

"We strive to maintain an exceptional relationship with our providers and look forward to the feedback we receive every year through this survey," said IEHP Chief Operating Officer Susie White. "Our teams go above and beyond to address opportunities to improve the provider experience because everything we do is tied back to providing the best care for our members."

More than 8,000 providers in the health plan's network serve IEHP's 1.4 million members in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 5 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)