Inlyte Energy Partners with NTS Colocation AG to Deploy Energy Storage Project in Switzerland as Data Center Growth Drives Demand

Inlyte and NTS plan to deploy 2 MW of iron-sodium by 2028 with initial installation in late 2026

Surging global data center energy demand is driving operators to rethink power strategy

Inlyte's iron-sodium battery technology offers a low-cost, safe, long-duration alternative designed for mission-critical facilities

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlyte Energy , a manufacturer of iron-sodium battery energy storage systems, and NTS Colocation AG (NTS), part of NTS Group, a Swiss-based operator of carrier-neutral, Tier IV-certified data centers, today announced a partnership to deploy long-duration energy storage across NTS facilities, beginning with a pilot installation at its Bern data center. The companies have agreed on a roadmap to deploy up to 2 megawatts (MW) of iron-sodium battery capacity by 2028, starting with a 600 kWh installation targeted for commissioning at the end of 2026. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing resilient, sustainable energy infrastructure tailored to the unique constraints of the Swiss data center market, while showcasing global scalability.

NTS operates high-performance colocation data centers in Zurich and Bern, powered by 100% renewable energy and incorporating advanced waste heat recovery. The initial installation in Bern will serve as a technical and operational validation of the technology in a live data center environment. This first phase will assess system performance and integration with existing electrical and control infrastructure. Successful validation at the end of 2026 is expected to unlock broader deployment across NTS's portfolio, positioning iron-sodium storage as a scalable component of the company's long-term energy strategy.

"To meet the growing resilience and sustainability expectations of our customers, we are building a diversified energy architecture that goes beyond traditional uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and diesel generators," said Niklaus Hug, CEO of NTS. "Inlyte's iron-sodium battery storage represents a promising missing layer, offering inherent safety, long duration discharge capability, and long asset life aligned with data center infrastructure. This pilot will allow us to evaluate its performance in real-world conditions."

Conventional lithium-ion systems can present challenges for data center deployments, including fire safety and permitting complexity for indoor installations, separation and containment requirements limiting basement deployment, and degradation concerns for long-lived infrastructure assets. Alternatively, diesel generators - the current industry standard for backup power - come with their own drawbacks, including noise, local air pollutants, fuel storage requirements, and ongoing maintenance needs that can complicate operations and sustainability goals. Inlyte is scaling energy storage for the utility-scale and commercial and industrial segments, with a distinct 3-in-1 solution: efficient daily load leveling, low-cost, 24+ hour flexible back-up, and high-performance UPS capability. The technology eliminates fire risk and provides low-cost, long duration energy storage, helping facilities shift demand, reduce peak loads, and enhance operational stability.

"Data centers are becoming some of the most critical infrastructure in the global economy, and they require energy storage solutions that are high-performing, inherently safe, and built to last for decades," said Antonio Baclig, CEO of Inlyte Energy. "Our iron-sodium technology delivers low-cost, multi-hour to multi-day storage without the fire and permitting challenges associated with lithium-ion or the noise, emissions, and community concerns tied to diesel backup systems. We're excited to partner with NTS to demonstrate how long-duration, safe batteries can strengthen flexibility and resilience for mission-critical facilities."

The partnership comes at a time of unprecedented growth in global data center demand, driven by AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure expansion. Electricity demand from data centers and AI could more than double by 2026 , while global data center capacity may need to grow at 19-27% annually through 2030.

In Europe, and particularly in Switzerland, operations face additional pressures including high grid fees, limited available land, strict permitting requirements, and increasing expectations around energy resilience. The revised EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED 2024/1791) now requires data centers to disclose fossil fuel usage such as diesel for backup generators. While the directive doesn't prohibit diesel, operators are now evaluating cleaner, more efficient alternatives to strengthen overall grid efficiency.

A successful project lays the groundwork for larger deployments across NTS's portfolio - including a new data center currently under development in the Bern region and expected to come online around 2028.

For more information, please visit www.inlyteenergy.com .

About Inlyte Energy

Inlyte Energy is lowering the cost of delivered electricity and improving resilience with a unique and proven energy storage solution. With simple ingredients - iron and salt - and innovative design, Inlyte is reshaping energy storage and supporting electricity solutions worldwide. Inlyte's technology enables safe, sustainable, and domestically produced energy storage, making it ideal for utilities, industrial facilities, data centers, and critical infrastructure seeking reliable and resilient power storage solutions. For more information, visit: www.inlyteenergy.com .

About NTS Colocation AG

NTS Colocation AG, part of the NTS Group, is a flexible and innovative Swiss company that operates several carrier-neutral data centers in Bern and Zurich. Its services focus on customer proximity, lean and efficient processes, and cutting-edge technology. The new data center on Wölflistrasse in Bern was completed in summer 2019. The data center was planned, built, and certified according to the Tier IV standard. As an expert and operator in the field of colocation/data centers, NTS focuses on the use of synergies and a secure, efficient operation. Large heat recovery and photovoltaic systems have already been put into operation at several locations. The waste heat from the data centers is used to heat various buildings. The emergency diesel generators are made available to the Swissgrid control energy pool and are automatically switched on as needed to balance loads in the Swiss power grid. It is planned to extend grid support even further thanks to the advanced flexibility BESS can provide.

SOURCE Inlyte Energy, Inc.