Inmar Intelligence Announces Strategic Partnership with Atlanta Vibe to Accelerate Ticket Sales and Fan Growth Through Data-Driven Media

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in data-driven media and incentive technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with Atlanta Vibe, a professional women's volleyball team competing in Major League Volleyball. The collaboration is designed to accelerate ticket sales and audience growth for the Vibe's 2026 season through personalized, performance-driven media powered by first-party data. The partnership reflects Inmar Intelligence's continued focus on supporting professional sports organizations, with an emphasis on women's leagues, through measurable, data-driven media solutions. The company certainly isn't alone, as fanbases for women's sports have recently boomed, including 170% growth in WNBA viewership in 2024.

As part of the partnership, Inmar will activate a customized media strategy that leverages its advanced data, media, and analytics capabilities to identify high-intent fans, deliver relevant messaging, and convert engagement into measurable ticket purchases. In addition to the performance media activation, Inmar will support Atlanta Vibe through a broader sponsorship relationship, reinforcing its commitment to the continued growth of women's professional sports.

The announcement coincides with the Atlanta Vibe's season kickoff, underscoring Inmar's focus on helping sports organizations maximize fan engagement at moments that matter most. Entering the team's third season, the Atlanta Vibe is the premier professional volleyball franchise in Georgia. Led by 2025 Coach of the Year Kayla Banwarth and featuring a roster full of new and returning talent, the Vibe are set to compete at the top of the league while building a changemaker reputation in the Atlanta community.

"Professional sports teams are increasingly focused on measurable growth, and this partnership with Atlanta Vibe reflects that shift," said Rob Weisberg, President of the MarTech division at Inmar Intelligence. "By combining first-party data with personalized media, we're helping the Vibe reach the right fans, drive ticket sales, and build momentum across their season."

This partnership highlights Inmar's expanding role in professional sports, demonstrating how personalized media and first-party data can help teams grow their audiences while delivering measurable return on investment. In fact, Inmar was instrumental in leading to record sales for the NC Courage women's soccer team in 2025. As women's sports continue to gain momentum, Inmar remains committed to supporting organizations that are redefining the future of the industry.

"Our focus is to become a leading cornerstone of the Atlanta sports market and to continue to build a passionate fanbase," Atlanta Vibe Team Owner Colleen Craig said. "Inmar brings a deep understanding of how data and media can translate into real results. As our 2026 season begins, this partnership gives us the ability to connect with fans in more meaningful ways, drive strong attendance and reach a wider audience."

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the Atlanta Vibe

The Atlanta Vibe is one of eight teams competing in Major League Volleyball's third season in 2026. As Atlanta's top professional women's indoor volleyball team and the city's second fully professional women's sports team, the Vibe continues to build a legacy in women's sports. For more information, visit atlantavibe.com .

