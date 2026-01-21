Inmar Intelligence Launches First-of-its-Kind Digital Coupons Program in Convenience and Gas Industry

Partnership with Inmar Intelligence and Axonet expands consumer packaged goods opportunities in convenience and fuels customer loyalty through bp's earnify™ app

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence , a leader in technology-driven solutions, today announced that, in collaboration with bp , it is launching a first-of-its-kind digital coupons program for consumer packaged goods (CPGs). Powered by Inmar Intelligence's advanced incentives platform and in partnership with retail media partner Axonet , this initiative enables ease of access for the convenience and gas (C&G) industry, where digital coupons have historically been unavailable.

"We are committed to delivering value and innovation to our guests every time they visit," said Joe Fumo, head of digital enablement for bp's U.S. mobility and convenience business. "Working with Inmar in partnership with Axonet allows us to offer relevant digital coupons through the earnify™ app, creating an easier way for our guests to save and build loyalty."

As convenience retailers continue to face increasing challenges to draw in customers, they have been regularly expanding their services. In fact, food service sales have more than doubled in the past 20 years as a way to draw consumers in. The next competitive advantage is to enhance loyalty and rewards, driving in-store sales. Through bp's earnify™ app, consumers will be able to easily discover, clip, and redeem digital offers directly on their mobile devices, creating a frictionless experience that fuels loyalty while helping shoppers save on everyday purchases. For CPG brands, the program creates a powerful new channel to connect with engaged convenience shoppers in key categories such as beverages, snacks, candy, and adult beverages.

"This program is a win-win for everyone involved," said Rob Weisberg, EVP & President, MarTech, at Inmar Intelligence. "We are enabling CPGs to effectively reach a new audience and drive in-store sales, all while providing bp's loyal customers with a seamless way to save money. We see this as the future of convenience and are excited about the opportunities ahead."

By introducing digital coupons into the convenience space, bp, Inmar, and Axonet are helping define the future of shopper engagement while creating incremental opportunities for CPG manufacturers to grow sales and deepen customer relationships.

Digital coupons will roll out at bp in January with the pilot test and then a full launch is scheduled for later in Q1. To explore how bp's new digital coupons program powered by Inmar Intelligence facilitates consumer loyalty and advances digital innovation, visit www.inmar.com/solutions/martech .

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Axonet

Axonet improves shopper experiences and omnichannel marketing performance transparency by aggregating and normalizing store, SKU, and loyalty purchase data at scale across a nationwide network of C-store retailers. We facilitate an improved value exchange between retailers, CPG brands, and the difficult to reach audience of high frequency, impulse-driven, and immediate consumption convenience guests. Axonet is the aggregated retail media network, purpose-built for the convenience industry. For more information about Axonet, visit us at axonet.io .

Overall Media Contact

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Inmar Intelligence