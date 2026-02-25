Inmar Intelligence Partners with GS1 US to Help Emerging Brands Scale Faster with Accurate and Confident Couponing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in data-driven media and incentive technology, today announced that the company has joined the GS1 US Channel Partner Program to help CPG brands leverage GS1 Standards to launch coupons and incentive programs with greater accuracy, speed, and confidence. As a Channel Partner, Inmar can now offer direct access to GS1 product identifiers, which are used to create UPC barcodes and coupons. By aligning with the global authority on product identification, Inmar is helping to strengthen the foundation brands rely on to set up products correctly from the start, reducing errors and accelerating time to activation.

At a time when consumer trust is paramount to success, this focus on standardization can be a driving source of growth for emerging brands by helping them scale with speed and data integrity. GS1 US research finds that 77% of customers say ready access to product information is important when making a final purchase decision. This partnership strengthens Inmar Intelligence's role in guiding brands through accurate and compliant product setup with GS1 US-powered barcodes. Additionally, it makes Inmar Intelligence an advocate and referral partner, enabling CPGs to access identifiers via dedicated, trackable Inmar Intelligence links. This will help the company support CPG customers to correctly establish product identifiers before couponing, and reduce downstream issues such as product reclassification, relabeling or shelf-removal.

"Our customers rely on us to help them activate media and incentive programs quickly and effectively," said Rob Weisberg, President of MarTech, Inmar Intelligence. "By partnering with GS1 US, we're strengthening the foundation behind every coupon and offer to help brands move faster, avoid costly setup errors, and scale their programs with greater confidence."

For brands experiencing rapid growth, having this foundation in place early can make a measurable difference in how quickly and confidently they bring products and offers to market.

"Having worked across many CPG and emerging brands, I've seen how critical it is to get product data right in order to scale successfully," said Sarah Meis, Founder, The Humble Seed. "I strongly recommend that emerging brands work with Inmar from the start—their expertise with GS1 Standards provides confidence and helps set a strong foundation for growth."

Inmar Intelligence is committed to helping emerging and scaling brands ensure that their product lines are properly set up and meet GS1 Standards. This partnership will support customers with data-driven insights on measurable engagement and revenue, and it expands Inmar's customer support during mergers and acquisitions or when launching new product lines.

For more information on Inmar Intelligence's MarTech solutions, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/martech .

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

