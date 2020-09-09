InMarket Acquires Assets from NinthDecimal, Creating the Definitive Leader in Real-Time, Data-Driven Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360° consumer intelligence and real-time activation, has acquired assets from NinthDecimal , a pioneer in location-based attribution and analytics. The deal cements InMarket as the leading real-time, data-driven marketing company, with $100 million in revenue and over 200 employees, offering a suite of solutions including a media SaaS platform, insights as a service (IaaS) and data as a service (DaaS).

The acquisition brings together a complementary portfolio of award-winning, high-performance marketing solutions, built upon permission-based location and item-level transaction data. Marketers will now have access to an omnichannel platform that includes location and transactional audiences; GeoLink self-service marketing with real-time Moments; Location Conversion Index (LCI) attribution; and a robust set of advanced analytics -- all via one partner.

Through the acquisition, InMarket becomes the only company to have its marketing suite, including its audiences, reach and visit quality, certified and validated by independent third parties such as Location Sciences and Comscore. The combined platform is supported by more than two dozen patents, and is currently available through more than 550 partners. Together, more than 2,000 brands, agencies, publishers and platforms have leveraged InMarket and NinthDecimal solutions to date.

"I'm incredibly proud of the amazing accomplishments of the NinthDecimal team over the years, and our ability to set the standard for location attribution and innovation across the industry," said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. "InMarket's undeniable momentum and results-driven, real time platform are setting the standard for how marketers can drive return on ad spend and create great user experiences. This transaction provides leading brands and agencies access to a comprehensive, best-of-breed platform that moves beyond vanity metrics and delivers data-driven results."

NinthDecimal's senior leadership will bring their talents to InMarket in key roles: CEO Michael Fordyce joins as Chief Business Officer, and President David Staas joins as Chief Product Officer. These additions, alongside recent board appointments of Todd Morris , CEO of Label Insight and former Catalina Marketing Global President, and Dave Zinman , Global President of Deputy and former COO of Drawbridge, provide InMarket with one of the most formidable and experienced leadership groups in marketing.

"The NinthDecimal team shares our vision for building an effective, transparent, 360° data-driven company to help our brand partners discover what matters for growth," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and Founder of InMarket. "We're at an inflection point for this industry, where results, data quality and sources matter. NinthDecimal's technology and team rounds out our portfolio and enables us to provide our customers with industry's leading closed-loop targeting, real-time activation, attribution and analytics through a single provider. We are excited to welcome the NinthDecimal team and are humbled to be the rapidly-growing leader in the space."

Since 2010, InMarket has grown sustainably, outpacing highly-funded competitors in terms of innovation and growth. Its vision is to set the standard for accountable, data-driven marketing. The NinthDecimal transaction is the second for InMarket in the past year: In August 2019, it acquired location pioneer ThinkNear from Telenav .

InMarket is the leader in 360° consumer intelligence and real-time activation for thousands of major brands. Since 2010, InMarket has helped partners to better understand who their customers are, why they make decisions, and precisely when to most effectively reach them. Through InMarket's location-based marketing suite, brands activate real-time digital advertising in the moments that matter, generating powerful results that outperform traditional digital advertising. InMarket, awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2019 Digiday Awards, has team members in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

